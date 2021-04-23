Facts

12:11 23.04.2021

SBU investigating embezzlement of Centrenergo's assets for UAH 225 mln

2 min read
SBU investigating embezzlement of Centrenergo's assets for UAH 225 mln

Officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Thursday, April 22, conducted searches at the premises of persons involved in the criminal proceedings on the sale of electricity by Centrenergo in various segments of the market generated by the state-owned enterprise at prices 20-30% lower than the cost of its production, the press center of the SBU has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting a pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings on the sale of electricity by Centrenergo in various segments of the market generated by the state-owned enterprise at prices 20-30% lower than the cost of its production. According to investigators, this led to damage and embezzlement of the company's assets in the amount of almost UAH 225 million," the press center said.

So, on April 22, the SBU officers conducted searches of the premises of the defendants in the criminal proceedings. As a result of the searches, electronic media and documents were seized.

Investigative actions are underway now.

Earlier, in the evening on April 22, Mykhailo Tkach, a journalist for Radio Svoboda, said that the SBU officers had come to the business center where the office of businessman Ihor Kolomoisky is located in Kyiv.

"The business center, where the office of Ihor Kolomoisky is located, now. SBU officers [stay there]. Searches continue from 08:30 p.m. and, according to preliminary information, will last an hour and a half. Kolomoisky said in a telephone commentary that he had not received any official requests from law enforcement officers. There are no reasons for the searches so far. He does not know why the searches are being held. He is staying in Dnipro. There is no official office in the Millennium business center. He is watching a movie," Tkach wrote on his Facebook page.

Tags: #centrenergo #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:12 19.04.2021
SBU to conduct large-scale anti-terrorist drills in most regions of Ukraine, temporary introduction of special regime possible in some areas

SBU to conduct large-scale anti-terrorist drills in most regions of Ukraine, temporary introduction of special regime possible in some areas

11:33 13.04.2021
Directors of state mines to present business plans for 10 years to make decision on their merger with Centrenergo – SPF

Directors of state mines to present business plans for 10 years to make decision on their merger with Centrenergo – SPF

17:07 03.04.2021
SBU unveils scheme of money misappropriation from Ukrainian investors through fake intl broker

SBU unveils scheme of money misappropriation from Ukrainian investors through fake intl broker

12:57 03.04.2021
SBU continues system-wide response to curbing smuggling in Ukraine – SBU chief

SBU continues system-wide response to curbing smuggling in Ukraine – SBU chief

14:32 01.04.2021
SBU reveals scheme of large-scale illegal export of Carpathian spruce in western Ukraine

SBU reveals scheme of large-scale illegal export of Carpathian spruce in western Ukraine

09:29 01.04.2021
Amendments to law on SBU can be adopted in summer – committee's dpty head

Amendments to law on SBU can be adopted in summer – committee's dpty head

17:01 31.03.2021
Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

12:41 30.03.2021
SBU conducts searches of persons involved in activities of Ukrainian Choice organization

SBU conducts searches of persons involved in activities of Ukrainian Choice organization

16:23 26.03.2021
SBU blocks smuggling scheme of exporting amber: 1,300 kg of stones, 170 kg of jewelry seized

SBU blocks smuggling scheme of exporting amber: 1,300 kg of stones, 170 kg of jewelry seized

12:52 26.03.2021
Semenchenko: I going to SBU to get suspicion, give explanations

Semenchenko: I going to SBU to get suspicion, give explanations

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Black Sea Fleet ships return to base after maneuvers in Crimea - Russian Defense Ministry

NSDC meeting not to be held on April 23 – source

Ukraine invites Israeli PM Netanyahu to become mediator in negotiations with Russia – ambassador

Kuleba: Withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian borders will ease tensions, but Kyiv calls on intl partners to monitor situation, take measures to deter Moscow

Zelensky can meet with Putin only in third country – Kravchuk

LATEST

Shmyhal, Council of Churches discuss holding of religious holidays during quarantine

Black Sea Fleet ships return to base after maneuvers in Crimea - Russian Defense Ministry

NSDC meeting not to be held on April 23 – source

Arakhamia: U.S. Senate Committee's approval of increased military aid to Ukraine endorses its struggle for freedom amid Russian aggression

Vaccination with AstraZeneca-SKBio to begin in most regions on Wednesday – Liashko

NATO's eastern flank countries support Ukraine, its Euro-Atlantic aspirations – Kuleba

Ukraine invites Israeli PM Netanyahu to become mediator in negotiations with Russia – ambassador

Kuleba: Withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian borders will ease tensions, but Kyiv calls on intl partners to monitor situation, take measures to deter Moscow

Ukraine, Georgia join trilateral talks of Romania, Poland and Turkey for first time – Kuleba

Zelensky can meet with Putin only in third country – Kravchuk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD