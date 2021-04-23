SBU investigating embezzlement of Centrenergo's assets for UAH 225 mln

Officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Thursday, April 22, conducted searches at the premises of persons involved in the criminal proceedings on the sale of electricity by Centrenergo in various segments of the market generated by the state-owned enterprise at prices 20-30% lower than the cost of its production, the press center of the SBU has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting a pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings on the sale of electricity by Centrenergo in various segments of the market generated by the state-owned enterprise at prices 20-30% lower than the cost of its production. According to investigators, this led to damage and embezzlement of the company's assets in the amount of almost UAH 225 million," the press center said.

So, on April 22, the SBU officers conducted searches of the premises of the defendants in the criminal proceedings. As a result of the searches, electronic media and documents were seized.

Investigative actions are underway now.

Earlier, in the evening on April 22, Mykhailo Tkach, a journalist for Radio Svoboda, said that the SBU officers had come to the business center where the office of businessman Ihor Kolomoisky is located in Kyiv.

"The business center, where the office of Ihor Kolomoisky is located, now. SBU officers [stay there]. Searches continue from 08:30 p.m. and, according to preliminary information, will last an hour and a half. Kolomoisky said in a telephone commentary that he had not received any official requests from law enforcement officers. There are no reasons for the searches so far. He does not know why the searches are being held. He is staying in Dnipro. There is no official office in the Millennium business center. He is watching a movie," Tkach wrote on his Facebook page.