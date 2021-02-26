Centrenergo sees over UAH 50 mln in net profit in 2020 – SPF

PJSC Centrenergo in 2020 saw a net profit of over UAH 50 million, the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) has said.

"Centrenergo ended the year with a profit of over UAH 50 million against a UAH 2 billion loss in 2019," the SPF website said.

As reported, Centrenergo in January-September 2020 reduced its net loss by 9.1 times (by UAH 1.325 billion) compared to the same period last year, to UAH 163.091 million.

In the third quarter, it received a net profit of UAH 330.035 million against UAH 290.734 million of a net loss in July-September 2019.

Net income of Centrenergo in January-September increased by 36.9% (by UAH 4.027 billion), to UAH 14.929 billion, gross profit amounted to UAH 202.443 million against UAH 519.59 million of gross loss in the first nine months of last year.