Economy

14:20 27.08.2021

DTEK Energy, Centrenergo agree to supply 75,000 tonnes of coal from U.S. in coming months

2 min read
DTEK Energy, Centrenergo agree to supply 75,000 tonnes of coal from U.S. in coming months

DTEK Energy and PJSC Centrenergo have agreed to supply 75,000 tonnes of thermal coal from the United States in the coming months, which they will divide equally upon arrival, the DTEK press service reported.

"It became possible to ensure coal imports due to normalization of the situation in the electricity market, which made it possible to achieve economically reasonable prices, and thus find the necessary resources to prepare for the autumn-winter period," CEO of DTEK Energy Ildar Saleev is quoted in the report as saying.

The press service also cites the opinion of Centrenergo, which noted that additional coal reserves will allow passing the heating season calmly, without using gas or importing electricity.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, the supply of American coal will be carried out through the international trader Trafigura.

In turn, head of the Independent Trade Union of Miners of Ukraine, MP Mykhailo Volynets said that coal from the United States would be supplied at UAH 3,150 (about $120) per tonne. At the same time, Ukrainian mines sell coal at UAH 1,650 per tonne.

"State mines are reducing coal mining, and the country is covering its deficit through imports at UAH 3,150 per tonne," he said on his Facebook page.

DTEK also announced the start of coal supplies from Poland, the first batch of which in the amount of 2,700 tonnes arrived in Ukraine on August 19 within the framework of an agreement signed with the Polish coal mining company Bogdanka on the import of 320,000 tonnes of thermal coal. In addition, DTEK Energy expects supplies from Kazakhstan.

According to the Ministry of Energy, coal reserves at warehouses of thermal power plants of five power generating companies (DTEK Dniproenergo, DTEK Zakhidenergo, DTEK Skhidenergo, Centrenergo and Donbasenergo) as of the morning of August 27, amounted to 726,000 tonnes, which is 812,000 tonnes less than the approved accumulation schedule for that date (1.538 million tonnes).

Tags: #centrenergo #coal #dtek
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:22 26.07.2021
G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away coal, move towards net-zero

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away coal, move towards net-zero

16:49 24.07.2021
G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away coal, move towards net-zero

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away coal, move towards net-zero

10:19 09.07.2021
DTEK Oil & Gas invests UAH 1.2 bln in work on Zinkovska area at first stage

DTEK Oil & Gas invests UAH 1.2 bln in work on Zinkovska area at first stage

17:50 24.06.2021
Vodafone Ukraine, DTEK launch Ukraine's first Smart Factory project based on 5G

Vodafone Ukraine, DTEK launch Ukraine's first Smart Factory project based on 5G

12:05 04.06.2021
Fitch assigns DTEK Oil & Gas B.V. first-time 'B-' IDR, stable outlook

Fitch assigns DTEK Oil & Gas B.V. first-time 'B-' IDR, stable outlook

15:49 01.06.2021
DTEK mulling expansion of its oil and gas business

DTEK mulling expansion of its oil and gas business

14:42 01.06.2021
DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

15:36 11.05.2021
Centrenergo intends to sell a significant part of produced electricity at UEEX

Centrenergo intends to sell a significant part of produced electricity at UEEX

16:36 06.05.2021
DTEK Oil&Gas drills new well of 460,000 cubic meters of gas/day

DTEK Oil&Gas drills new well of 460,000 cubic meters of gas/day

11:53 28.04.2021
DTEK Energy enters lock-up agreement with over 50% of eurobond holders, 95% of lenders

DTEK Energy enters lock-up agreement with over 50% of eurobond holders, 95% of lenders

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Gazprom could possibly have to sell Nord Steam 2, EU believes – newspaper

Marchenko: Finance Ministry's goal in public debt market is to switch to long-term instruments, dictate conditions

GTSOU to offer services in managing Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline - head of company jokes

Marchenko: United States exploring possibility of providing Ukraine with guarantees on national debt

Energy Ministers of U.S., Germany, Ukraine discuss threats of Nord Stream 2 - Haluschenko

LATEST

Gazprom could possibly have to sell Nord Steam 2, EU believes – newspaper

BSTDB will offer its member countries to capitalize bank for EUR 250 mln

Marchenko: Finance Ministry's goal in public debt market is to switch to long-term instruments, dictate conditions

Marchenko: Reducing electricity tariffs for public with their fiscal balance corresponds to arrangement with IMF

GTSOU to offer services in managing Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline - head of company jokes

Marchenko: United States exploring possibility of providing Ukraine with guarantees on national debt

Tank farm for storing strategic oil reserves may be built at Pivdenny maritime oil terminal – Naftogaz head

Marchenko: lockdowns depends on public awareness of vaccination

Ukrzaliznytsia to enhance passenger transportation management with Deutsche Bahn team in 2022

Energy Ministers of U.S., Germany, Ukraine discuss threats of Nord Stream 2 - Haluschenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD