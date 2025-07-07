Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:38 07.07.2025

In June, Ukraine exports more electricity than imports for first time since Oct 2023 – DiXi Group

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

In June 2025, Ukraine exported 14.5% more electricity than it imported, which happened for the first time since October 2023, the Ukrainian analytical center for energy and climate DiXi Group reported with reference to the Energy Map resource.

"In June, more electricity was exported than imported – by 14.5%. This happened for the first time since 2023: the last time sales exceeded purchases was in October of the year before last," DiXi Group said on Facebook.

In total, 233,400 MWh were exported in June, which is 2.6 times higher than the May figure.

More than half of the exports went to Hungary – 52.4% or 122,300 MWh. Another 16.6% (38,700 MWh) went to Romania, 15.9% (37,200 MWh) – to Slovakia, 14.7% (34,200 MWh) – to Moldova, 0.4% (900 MWh) – to Poland.

Exports were carried out daily, gradually reaching a peak on June 27 – 15,800 MWh per day.

DiXi Group experts note that it was on that day that supplies to Poland were resumed after a break of more than three months.

As for imports, they increased by 5% compared to May – to 203,900 MWh, of which 43% (87,700 MWh) came from Hungary, 24% (48,800 MWh) from Slovakia, 14.7% (30,000 MWh) from Poland, 12.4% (25,300 MWh) from Romania, 5.9% (12,000 MWh) from Moldova.

"With imports, in comparison with exports, everything was the opposite: from high indicators, the largest of which, 13,700 MWh, fell on June 9, they moved to lower ones. Already on June 16, they purchased the least, namely 1,500 MWh. Supplies fell by 6-25% from all countries, except Slovakia and Hungary, from where they grew by 35% and 13%, respectively," explains DiXi Group.

Analysts draw attention to the fact that last year in June they imported a record 858,400 MWh, which is more than four times higher than the corresponding result in 2025.

As reported, in May 2025, Ukraine reduced electricity exports compared to April by 41% - to 89,100 MWh, while increasing imports by 4% - to 194,100 MWh.

