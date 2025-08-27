Ukraine has alternative to fuel from Hungary and Slovakia if they stop exporting due to AFU attacks on Druzhba pipeline - A-95 director

Ukraine has the opportunity to replace the volumes of diesel fuel in case of the cessation of its supplies by Hungary and Slovakia after the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Druzhba oil pipeline and the suspension of its operation, believes director of the A-95 consulting company Serhiy Kuyun.

"Our analysis shows that we can replace the 10% of the diesel fuel market formed by Slovak fuel four times - such is our logistics reserve in other directions. That is, we can bring from other sources not 10%, but 40% of consumption because we have a surplus of railway, water and automobile capacities," Kuyun wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

At the same time, he expressed doubts that Slovakia and Hungary would find buyers as powerful as Ukraine. Kuyun noted that traders buy fuel for Ukraine at market prices with a good premium, because our market is quite premium.

At the same time, he suggested that due to the lack of Russian oil supplies to these countries, the overdiscount that the Kremlin provides to its European agents to block our movement in the EU, NATO, and especially military aid issues will disappear.

According to him, the supply of oil to refineries in Hungary and Slovakia at market prices will lead to an increase in the cost price and price of oil products, which will ultimately worsen the political situation in the countries for the current government.

Kuyun also emphasized that the main flow of oil through the Druzhba pipeline goes to the Baltic pipeline system - one of the most powerful channels of Russian oil exports.

"And this is a very powerful blow to the aggressor's economy," the director of A-95 emphasized.

As reported, on August 24, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said on the Politika 24 program on the JOJ TV channel that the attacks by the Ukrainian army on the Druzhba oil pipeline contradict Slovakia's national interests and do not benefit Ukraine itself. According to him, the Slovak Slovnaft oil refinery supplies approximately 10% of diesel fuel to Ukraine.