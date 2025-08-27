Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:46 27.08.2025

Ukraine has alternative to fuel from Hungary and Slovakia if they stop exporting due to AFU attacks on Druzhba pipeline - A-95 director

2 min read

Ukraine has the opportunity to replace the volumes of diesel fuel in case of the cessation of its supplies by Hungary and Slovakia after the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Druzhba oil pipeline and the suspension of its operation, believes director of the A-95 consulting company Serhiy Kuyun.

"Our analysis shows that we can replace the 10% of the diesel fuel market formed by Slovak fuel four times - such is our logistics reserve in other directions. That is, we can bring from other sources not 10%, but 40% of consumption because we have a surplus of railway, water and automobile capacities," Kuyun wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

At the same time, he expressed doubts that Slovakia and Hungary would find buyers as powerful as Ukraine. Kuyun noted that traders buy fuel for Ukraine at market prices with a good premium, because our market is quite premium.

At the same time, he suggested that due to the lack of Russian oil supplies to these countries, the overdiscount that the Kremlin provides to its European agents to block our movement in the EU, NATO, and especially military aid issues will disappear.

According to him, the supply of oil to refineries in Hungary and Slovakia at market prices will lead to an increase in the cost price and price of oil products, which will ultimately worsen the political situation in the countries for the current government.

Kuyun also emphasized that the main flow of oil through the Druzhba pipeline goes to the Baltic pipeline system - one of the most powerful channels of Russian oil exports.

"And this is a very powerful blow to the aggressor's economy," the director of A-95 emphasized.

As reported, on August 24, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said on the Politika 24 program on the JOJ TV channel that the attacks by the Ukrainian army on the Druzhba oil pipeline contradict Slovakia's national interests and do not benefit Ukraine itself. According to him, the Slovak Slovnaft oil refinery supplies approximately 10% of diesel fuel to Ukraine.

Tags: #alternative #hungary #fuel #slovakia

MORE ABOUT

19:20 26.08.2025
Poroshenko calls termination of Druzhba's work long-awaited, Merezhko rejects Hungary's accusations

Poroshenko calls termination of Druzhba's work long-awaited, Merezhko rejects Hungary's accusations

13:46 26.08.2025
Buyer demand for developer installment programs with longer terms growing in Ukraine – developers

Buyer demand for developer installment programs with longer terms growing in Ukraine – developers

20:12 21.08.2025
Szijjártó offers assistance to ethnic Hungarians of Zakarpattia after Russian strike on Mukachevo – Orbán

Szijjártó offers assistance to ethnic Hungarians of Zakarpattia after Russian strike on Mukachevo – Orbán

12:43 20.08.2025
No fuel shortages or price hikes expected from Russian strikes on facilities - A-95 director

No fuel shortages or price hikes expected from Russian strikes on facilities - A-95 director

14:11 18.08.2025
Shmyhal discusses 14th package of non-lethal aid with Slovak counterpart

Shmyhal discusses 14th package of non-lethal aid with Slovak counterpart

20:25 06.08.2025
Interpipe supplies specialized micropiles for bridge reconstruction in Slovakia

Interpipe supplies specialized micropiles for bridge reconstruction in Slovakia

15:57 26.07.2025
Orbán insists Ukraine should remain 'buffer' state, offers strategic cooperation with EU instead of membership

Orbán insists Ukraine should remain 'buffer' state, offers strategic cooperation with EU instead of membership

17:13 18.07.2025
Over 13 million liters of discounted fuel were provided to military personnel at UKRNAFTA filling stations

Over 13 million liters of discounted fuel were provided to military personnel at UKRNAFTA filling stations

09:33 18.07.2025
Sybiha condemns Hungary's refusal to allow three Ukrainian military personnel into its territory

Sybiha condemns Hungary's refusal to allow three Ukrainian military personnel into its territory

14:07 05.07.2025
Slovakia again blocks 18th package of sanctions against Russia

Slovakia again blocks 18th package of sanctions against Russia

HOT NEWS

G7 ready to tighten sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy appoints Olha Stefanishyna as Ambassador of Ukraine to USA

Cabinet publishes resolution regarding travel abroad for men between ages of 18 and 22

Cabinet launches competition for development of lithium deposit Dobra in Kirovohrad region – Svyrydenko

Women deputies of local councils to be able to cross state border without hindrance during martial law – Svyrydenko

LATEST

Unmanned Systems Forces hit 826 unique enemy targets over day

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to evacuees at transit points

Trump can force Putin to agree to peacekeeping contingent - head of Rada delegation to NATO PA

Antonov Logistics Salis GmbH to build aircraft maintenance hangar in Leipzig

G7 ready to tighten sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces meeting between Ukrainian team and Trump's team in USA on Friday

Zelenskyy appoints Olha Stefanishyna as Ambassador of Ukraine to USA

Svyrydenko discusses Ukraine's European integration, support for domestic defense industry with Danish PM

National Guard сommander meets British military attachés, agrees to exchange experience

Russians shell Nikopol region: two people injured

AD
AD