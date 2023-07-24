DTEK plans to complete construction of 60 MW WPP, 50 MW SPP in Romania by late 2023

DTEK plans to complete the construction of 60 MW of wind and 50 MW of solar capacities in Romania by the end of 2023, CEO of the company Maksym Timchenko said in an interview with Forbes Ukraine.

According to him, in 2024 the company will start building a wind farm in Croatia, and in Italy the project is at the development stage. DTEK also wants to start building green generation in Poland.

"Now is the best time for a Ukrainian company to enter the European market. Before the big war, it was difficult for Ukrainian business to open doors in Europe. Now they are open," he said.

Timchenko specified that DTEK Renewables International is responsible for DTEK's foreign investments in green energy, which could potentially become the first company of the group to go public.

"IPO is required to access cheaper capital in order to expand the investor base, increase investor confidence in the company. If the company goes public and lives by the established rules, this is a sign of quality. And this brings the dialogue with investors to a new level," he said.

In general, DTEK has ambitious plans to build up to 5 GW of green generation in Europe, which will require an investment of EUR 6-6.5 billion.

"There is a lot of competition, because green generation is one of the economy drivers in Europe. This is confirmed by the REPowerEU program. The real difficulty in Europe is development. This problem is being discussed at the level of the European Commission. Land acquisition, the provision of permits - this is easier in Ukraine," Timchenko said.

According to him, the marginality of green projects in Europe is comparable to Ukrainian ones.

"We don't reach state support anywhere, we want to work in the market. This applies to all new projects in Ukraine as well. Half of the Tylihulska wind farm operates outside the feed-in tariff, although it can receive it. We also plan to transfer the second half to the market this year," he specified.

Timchenko added that in Ukraine, by the end of 2024, DTEK will be ready to build 600–700 MW of wind power. In general, by 2030, the company plans to build at least 2 GW of green capacity in Ukraine.