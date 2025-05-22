Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:37 22.05.2025

Owner of Parus, Ukraine Hotel Krippa may acquire Intl Exhibition Center

2 min read
Owner of Parus, Ukraine Hotel Krippa may acquire Intl Exhibition Center

The owner of the Parus business center and Ukraine Hotel, as well as the NAVI eSports team, Maksym Krippa, may gain control over International Exhibition Center LLC (IEC), which presents itself as the largest exhibition facility not only in Kyiv but also in all of Ukraine.

As the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) said on Thursday, it granted permission to the Cypriot company Citadel Ventures Cyprus Limited, whose beneficiary, according to YouControl data, is Krippa, to acquire control over another Cypriot company, A.T.V.T. Business Expo Holdings Ltd, which owns 50.04% of IEC LLC.

The beneficiaries of IEC LLC are listed as director Anatoliy Tkachenko and Viktor Tkachenko. Anatoliy Tkachenko and Olena Tkachenko directly own 12.49% of the company, and another 24.98% is owned by the venture corporate investment fund "Asborn" whose beneficiary is Maryna Dorokhina – daughter of prominent Kyiv developer of commercial real estate Vagif Aliyev.

In 2024, the IEC increased its revenue by 71.4%, to UAH 83.0 million, and its net loss decreased by 70%, to UAH 7.1 million.

According to the center's website, the total area of ​​the complex is 73,230 square meters, the total area of ​​​​exhibition halls is 38,680 square meters. It combines four pavilions with an exhibition area of ​​​​10,850 square meters, some 10,660 square meters, 10,560 square meters and 6,600 square meter, 18 entrance groups and 20 cargo gates (for delivering oversized cargo directly to the exhibition halls).

Tags: #krippa #acquisition

HOT NEWS

WIG-Ukraine index falls nearly 7% amid growing pessimism over peace prospects

Ukraine's trade envoy hopes to avoid reversion to pre-war EU trade terms after June 6

IMF mission arrives in Kyiv for 8th review of Extended Fund Facility – IMF

EC downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 2%, in 2026 - to 4.7%

Ukrainian stocks lose up to 5% of their value on news about negotiations with Russia in Istanbul

LATEST

Over 17,000 families purchase housing under eOselia program

Ukraine receives over $133 bln in financial aid from partners over last three years – Finance Ministry

Ukrnaftoburinnia receives UAH 1.19 bln net profit in 2024

Ukrnafta launches geological exploration at Oleska block

WIG-Ukraine index falls nearly 7% amid growing pessimism over peace prospects

Joining SEPA could bring up to EUR 100 mln per year to Ukraine's businesses and population – IER

Malaysia partially confirms forgery of certificates of origin for rolled steel deliveries to Ukraine – customs

Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024 posts UAH 20.4 bln of operating profit from freight transportation, UAH 18.1 bln of loss from passenger transportation

Metinvest's Mining and Processing Plants transfer UAH 1.1 bln to budgets in Q1 2025

Metinvest-SMC transforms from group dealer into trader with import purchases of insufficient items due to war – CEO

AD
AD