Owner of Parus, Ukraine Hotel Krippa may acquire Intl Exhibition Center

The owner of the Parus business center and Ukraine Hotel, as well as the NAVI eSports team, Maksym Krippa, may gain control over International Exhibition Center LLC (IEC), which presents itself as the largest exhibition facility not only in Kyiv but also in all of Ukraine.

As the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) said on Thursday, it granted permission to the Cypriot company Citadel Ventures Cyprus Limited, whose beneficiary, according to YouControl data, is Krippa, to acquire control over another Cypriot company, A.T.V.T. Business Expo Holdings Ltd, which owns 50.04% of IEC LLC.

The beneficiaries of IEC LLC are listed as director Anatoliy Tkachenko and Viktor Tkachenko. Anatoliy Tkachenko and Olena Tkachenko directly own 12.49% of the company, and another 24.98% is owned by the venture corporate investment fund "Asborn" whose beneficiary is Maryna Dorokhina – daughter of prominent Kyiv developer of commercial real estate Vagif Aliyev.

In 2024, the IEC increased its revenue by 71.4%, to UAH 83.0 million, and its net loss decreased by 70%, to UAH 7.1 million.

According to the center's website, the total area of ​​the complex is 73,230 square meters, the total area of ​​​​exhibition halls is 38,680 square meters. It combines four pavilions with an exhibition area of ​​​​10,850 square meters, some 10,660 square meters, 10,560 square meters and 6,600 square meter, 18 entrance groups and 20 cargo gates (for delivering oversized cargo directly to the exhibition halls).