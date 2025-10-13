Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:32 13.10.2025

Kernel plans to build largest 250 MW solar power plant in Western Ukraine

2 min read
Kernel plans to build largest 250 MW solar power plant in Western Ukraine
Photo: https://zaxid.net

Chernivtsi Solar LLC, part of the Kernel group of companies, plans to build the largest solar power plant (SPP) in the western region of Ukraine with a declared capacity of 250 MW on the territory of the Kitsman territorial community in Chernivtsi region, the Molody Bukovynets publication reported with reference to acting mayor of Kitsman Ivan Semeniuk on Monday.

"This is one of the largest strategic directions and projects in the community in its entire existence... All stages of preparation have now been completed - from land issues to approvals with investors," Semeniuk noted.

The SPP will be located on an area of ​​212 hectares, the first works will start in the spring of 2026.

"During the first stage of construction of the solar power plant, the community budget will receive UAH 8.6 million per year. Then, the amount will increase to UAH 12 million per year. The lease agreement is for 25 years. The total investment volume will amount to UAH 5 billion," said the acting chairman said.

According to him, the investor is currently completing the design stage of the solar power plant and will carry out installation work for the first stage implementation in the spring of 2026.

Before the war, the Kernel agricultural holding ranked first in the world in the production of sunflower oil (about 7% of world production) and its export (about 12%). It is one of the largest producers and sellers of bottled oil in Ukraine. In addition, it is engaged in the cultivation and sale of agricultural products.

Kernel increased its net profit by 7% to $218 million in the first 9 months of FY2025, its revenue during this period increased by 19% to $3 billion, and EBITDA increased by 4% to $398 million.

Tags: #kernel #spp

