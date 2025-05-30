Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:17 30.05.2025

Businessman Yaroslavsky's DCH Group closes all projects related to online and offline gambling

2 min read

The financial and industrial group of companies DCH Investment Management of businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky is closing all projects related to online and offline gambling.

According to a press release on Friday, DCH, in the course of approving the group's further business development strategy, decided to abandon projects that develop gambling.

DCH Strategy Director Oleksiy Bolkhovitinov explained that in the services sector, the group decided to focus on fintech projects, e-commerce and insurance and intends to invest about UAH 5 billion in these areas in the next three years.

"The gambling market today is practically closed to new players. We will move in directions where we see potential. For example, the combination of marketplaces and online banking provides convenient payment integration, increases conversion through solutions such as "buy now - pay later" (BNPL), opens up access to financing for sellers, allows personalization of offers through the analysis of financial data, and facilitates entry into global markets, bypassing the limitations of traditional banking. In addition, e-commerce platforms can themselves become financial services, offering insurance, cashback cards or microloans, which creates new sources of income and strengthens customer loyalty," the top manager noted.

It is recalled that the group has already commented on obtaining permission from the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine to acquire control over Nation Digital Entertainment LLC. Obtaining this permission from the AMCU to acquire the specified legal entity was part of the standard legal procedure within the framework of a preliminary analysis of possible investments.

"Based on this assessment, we have decided not to implement this project, like many others, focusing on those areas where we see strategic synergy with our current investments and values," the statement concludes.

DCH Investment Management is a financial and industrial group of companies that manages investments in ore mining and metallurgy, mechanical engineering, real estate, insurance, banking and hotel business. It has many years of experience in effective investment in Ukraine.

Tags: #yaroslavsky #dch_group

