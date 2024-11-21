Economy

09:19 21.11.2024

Ukraine, Italy to deepen cooperation in critical raw material supplies

1 min read
Ukraine and Italy will deepen cooperation in the supply of critical raw materials.

As reported by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko during the Ukrainian-Italian business forum in Rome, cooperation will develop in such areas as, in particular, strengthening the value chains of critical raw materials, research and innovation.

As well as mapping and exploration, which provide, in particular, for possible cooperation between the Italian Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA) and the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine.

"Our countries will work together to develop value chains of critical raw materials. Attracting investment and innovative development of this area is one of Ukraine's priorities. Cooperation with Italy will contribute to the achievement of our goals," Svyrydenko noted.

#ukraine #italy #cooperation

