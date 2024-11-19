Economy

13:56 19.11.2024

Zelenskyy: Over 40 foreign and 600 domestic defense companies operating in Ukraine

1 min read

Over $1 billion has already been attracted from partner countries to the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We have attracted over 40 foreign defense companies to work in Ukraine. There are over 600 domestic companies operating in the defense industry, which in total provide 300,000 jobs. This is all a historic achievement of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said, presenting the Internal Resilience Plan in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

Tags: #zelenskyy #defense_industrial

