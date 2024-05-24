Telecom

15:51 24.05.2024

Nova Poshta launches shipments between European countries

2 min read
Nova Poshta launches shipments between European countries

Nova Poshta has launched a service for forwarding parcels between European countries where there are Nova Post branches.

As the press service of Nova Poshta reported on Friday, the service is available in all countries where the company operates, except Moldova, Romania and the UK.

"Our mission is ease of delivery for life and business. That is why we are not only increasing the network, but also expanding the range of services. From today, Nova Post unites not only the EU with Ukraine, but also European countries among themselves, providing fast, easy and safe delivery within two days,” commented Volodymyr Popereshniuk, co-owner of Nova Poshta.

Nova Poshta clients from European countries can send documents, parcels or cargo up to 100 kg to other foreign branches of the company. Parcels are delivered to the department, address, parcel terminal or parcel delivery point. Delivery costs depend on the weight of the shipment and the distance between countries. When sending a parcel weighing 2 kg from Poland to Germany, the price at Nova Post will be PLN43, and to Spain – PLN65. Ordering a courier service in addition to the cost will be PLN10, the press service of Nova Poshta clarified.

It is indicated that digital tools are also available for processing international shipments: a multilingual website, a mobile application, a business account.

Previously, Nova Poshta opened the first two Nova Post branches in the UK, and on the eve of April 30 - in Spain.

Nova Posta has more than 35,000 service points in Europe for sending and receiving parcels, of which 90 are Nova Post’s own branches in 13 countries: Estonia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Germany, Slovakia, Italy, Hungary, Moldova, Spain, and Great Britain.

Tags: #nova_poshta

MORE ABOUT

20:43 21.05.2024
Oschadbank purchases bonds of new issue of Nova Poshta for UAH 650 mln

Oschadbank purchases bonds of new issue of Nova Poshta for UAH 650 mln

16:58 13.05.2024
Nova Poshta opens first two branches in UK

Nova Poshta opens first two branches in UK

11:50 02.05.2024
Russian missile attack on Odesa destroys parcels worth UAH 3 mln in Nova Poshta

Russian missile attack on Odesa destroys parcels worth UAH 3 mln in Nova Poshta

09:36 02.05.2024
Nova Poshta confirms shelling of one of its branches in Odesa by Russian ballistic missiles

Nova Poshta confirms shelling of one of its branches in Odesa by Russian ballistic missiles

20:34 30.04.2024
Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Spain

Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Spain

10:39 30.04.2024
Nova Poshta will issue E and F series bonds

Nova Poshta will issue E and F series bonds

17:36 16.04.2024
Nova Poshta plans to expand coverage in the Czech Republic to six cities in 2024

Nova Poshta plans to expand coverage in the Czech Republic to six cities in 2024

17:50 04.04.2024
Nova Poshta makes forwarding parcels within Ukraine free of charge before delivery

Nova Poshta makes forwarding parcels within Ukraine free of charge before delivery

20:38 22.02.2024
Nova Poshta intends to acquire Lviv-based Nova Develop

Nova Poshta intends to acquire Lviv-based Nova Develop

12:39 12.02.2024
Nova Poshta delivers 412 mln parcels in 2023

Nova Poshta delivers 412 mln parcels in 2023

AD

HOT NEWS

All print media in Ukraine must have Ukrainian-language version from Jan 16

LATEST

Vodafone Ukraine will buy generators and batteries for UAH 438 mln

Cyberattack in late 2023 destructs 70% of Kyivstar's virtual infrastructure

KYIV COURT OF APPEALS GRANTS LIFECELL'S CLAIM, LIFTING SEIZURE OF 19.8% OF COMPANY'S CORPORATE RIGHTS

Kyivstar will provide access to OneWeb satellite Internet in Ukraine

Ukrainian hackers destroy IT infrastructure of Moscollector – source

Ukrainian broadcasting in Kharkiv, Sumy regions fully restored – State Special Communications Service

AI by AI HOUSE and UCU Announces School of Generative AI launch - Serhiy Tokarev

Single number for all emergencies 112 Service launched in Kyiv

Allo opens two new stores in Q2 2023, restores operation of five more

IT director of Ukrtelecom receives Best CTO/CIO 2023 intl award

AD
AD
AD
AD