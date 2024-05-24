Nova Poshta launches shipments between European countries

Nova Poshta has launched a service for forwarding parcels between European countries where there are Nova Post branches.

As the press service of Nova Poshta reported on Friday, the service is available in all countries where the company operates, except Moldova, Romania and the UK.

"Our mission is ease of delivery for life and business. That is why we are not only increasing the network, but also expanding the range of services. From today, Nova Post unites not only the EU with Ukraine, but also European countries among themselves, providing fast, easy and safe delivery within two days,” commented Volodymyr Popereshniuk, co-owner of Nova Poshta.

Nova Poshta clients from European countries can send documents, parcels or cargo up to 100 kg to other foreign branches of the company. Parcels are delivered to the department, address, parcel terminal or parcel delivery point. Delivery costs depend on the weight of the shipment and the distance between countries. When sending a parcel weighing 2 kg from Poland to Germany, the price at Nova Post will be PLN43, and to Spain – PLN65. Ordering a courier service in addition to the cost will be PLN10, the press service of Nova Poshta clarified.

It is indicated that digital tools are also available for processing international shipments: a multilingual website, a mobile application, a business account.

Previously, Nova Poshta opened the first two Nova Post branches in the UK, and on the eve of April 30 - in Spain.

Nova Posta has more than 35,000 service points in Europe for sending and receiving parcels, of which 90 are Nova Post’s own branches in 13 countries: Estonia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Germany, Slovakia, Italy, Hungary, Moldova, Spain, and Great Britain.