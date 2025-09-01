Nova Poshta increases consolidated net profit by 18.6% in H1 2025

The leader of express shipments in Ukraine Nova Poshta from the Nova group in the first half of 2025 increased its consolidated net profit by 18.6% compared to the same period last year - to UAH 1.765 billion, and consolidated net income - by 22%, to UAH 29.829 billion.

According to the company's published report in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC), the company's gross profit grew by 19% compared to the same period last year - to UAH 7.205 billion. Operating profit, according to the consolidated report, increased by 17%, to UAH 3.72 billion.

It was previously reported that in the second quarter of 2025, Nova Poshta increased its unconsolidated net profit by 2.6% compared to the same period in 2024, to UAH 905.45 million. According to the company's reporting on its website and in the NSSMC information disclosure system, revenue in the second quarter increased by 22.9%, to UAH 12.712 billion. In the first half of this year, Nova Poshta's net profit decreased by 19.6%, to UAH 1.196 billion, while revenue increased by 22.1%, to UAH 24.571 billion, the published data said. It was noted that gross profit for the first half of the year increased by 30.8% - to UAH 5.055 billion, while operating profit - by 45.6%, to UAH 2.444 billion.

The main activity of Nova Poshta remains express delivery of documents, parcels and palletized oversized cargo. The company is the leader in express delivery in Ukraine. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Viacheslav Klymov.