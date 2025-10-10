Nova Poshta warns of possible delivery delays in Kyiv and the region after night attack

Photo: https://t.me/novapostcorp

The leader of express shipments in Ukraine, Nova Poshta, reported possible delays in cargo delivery in Kyiv and the region due to a nighttime enemy attack.

"At night, sorting terminals were temporarily out of service for security reasons, so some shipments are being processed with a delay," the company's Telegram channel said on Friday.

It is noted that all processes have now been restored, and the company is working to deliver parcels as quickly as possible.

Nova Poshta reminded that shipments can be tracked on the website and in the mobile application.

The main activity of Nova Poshta remains express delivery of documents, parcels, and palletized oversized cargo. The company is the leader in express delivery in Ukraine. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Vyacheslav Klymov.