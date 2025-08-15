Varus.ua's turnover through Nova Poshta in H1 of 2025 up 1.61 times

Varus.ua's turnover through Nova Poshta delivery in the first half of 2025 grew 1.61 times compared to the same period in 2024, the supermarket chain's revenue increased by 18.1%, the chain's press service reported.

"The online segment demonstrated high results in the first half of 2025. The market share and turnover of the Varus.ua conscious shopping service doubled compared to the same period last year," said e-commerce director of Varus.ua Oleh Spirin.

The frequency of purchases on Varus.ua increased by 10%, the average check - by 15%.

It is noted that according to the results of the first half of the year, the number of site users increased by 20%, and application users - by 90%.

According to the company, the turnover of the Varus supermarket chain increased by 18.1% compared to the first half of 2024. Three new stores were opened: one in Odesa, and two in Kyiv. One of the capital's supermarkets is implemented in the "near home" format Varus Home, which became the second facility of the network of such a format.

The total number of Varus supermarkets is 115 units.

In 2025, Varus is launching four new brands. Currently, the network presents 14 own brands, the press release says. The share of Varus own brands in the total turnover of the network is 10.5%.

During the first half of the year, the Varus staff was replenished with 2,009 employees. According to the press service, in July, young people aged 17 and over made up 7% of the total number of new employees.

According to a press release, in July Varus received the first tranche of a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development - almost UAH 630 million out of the total loan amount of over UAH 1 billion. The remaining funds will be received by the end of the year as part of a project to improve food security worth UAH 2.2 billion.

"The funds received are directed to expanding the network, increasing business sustainability and implementing energy-efficient solutions within the framework of the Green Economy Transition (GET) approach. Varus plans to install solar panels, modernize lighting, implement reversible split air conditioning systems and develop sustainable logistics," the company reports, noting that 21 supermarkets of the network have already installed solar power plants.

Varus is a national supermarket chain represented on the Ukrainian grocery retail market by Omega. The first store of the chain was opened in 2003 in Dnipro, and the total number is 115 supermarkets in various cities of Ukraine and DarkStore in Kyiv. The chain operates in several formats: classic supermarkets, To Go stores, and the online store Varus.ua.