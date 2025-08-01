Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
13:23 01.08.2025

Ukrainian mobile operator lifecell connects 350 base stations to Datagroup fiber network, eyes 800 by year-end

1 min read
Mobile operator lifecell, part of the DVL Group (Datagroup–Volia–Lifecell), has completed the connection of 350 base stations to Datagroup's fiber-optic network and plans to expand that number to 800 by the end of 2025.

"Thanks to the merger of leading telecom companies Datagroup, Volia, and lifecell, the DVL Group is implementing a shared infrastructure strategy to enhance network capabilities," the company said in a press release Thursday.

Back in May, DVL CTO Serhii Tereshchuk told Interfax-Ukraine that 300 base stations had already been connected.

The project aims to migrate lifecell base stations to more reliable, high-speed technologies using Datagroup's fiber backbone – including xPON and "dark" fiber optics. These technologies enable throughput of up to 10 Gbps per base station, the company noted.

Lifecell emphasized that fiber-optic connectivity ensures more stable service and significantly increases the volume of data transmitted between base stations and the network core.

In September 2024, French investor Xavier Niel's NJJ Holding completed the acquisition of national internet provider Datagroup-Volia and mobile operator lifecell, merging the assets under the DVL Group umbrella.

As of May 2025, DVL operated 10,200 sites across Ukraine, housing both macro- and micro-base stations, and served roughly 9.5 million subscribers.

