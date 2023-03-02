Ukraine considering possibility of connecting 20-25 gas stations to grid – Ukrenergo

NPC Ukrenergo has determined the optimal points of connection to the power grid of gas stations in Ukraine, in relation to which 20-25 projects can be implemented, member of the board, director for operation and development of the Ukrenergo network, Oleksiy Brekht, says.

"We are involved in this process, we determined the optimal points of movement and the need for such stations. Now the issue of establishing or implementing about 20-25 such projects is being discussed," Brekht told reporters at one of the Ukrenergo substations.

According to him, the company has now proposed specific installation sites that will meet a number of criteria - the reliability of supplies, the provision of critical infrastructure, the optimal use of these capacities, taking into account the needs of Ukraine's power system.

At the same time, Brekht noted that the company had not yet received applications for the connection of such installations, but suggested that "in the coming weeks this process will develop like an avalanche."

"We are ready for this," assured the Ukrenergo board member.

He pointed out that such installations, of course, would not be connected to the 750 kV or 330 kV substation, but all the necessary information had been prepared for those facilities where they can be connected.

"We have all informed the Ministry of Energy, and they are working out these issues, including with international partners who are ready to provide such equipment," the director for operation and development of networks said.