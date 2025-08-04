Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
17:45 04.08.2025

Vodafone Ukraine receives 7.6 times more applications for its offer to buy back eurobonds for $4.67 mln

2 min read
Vodafone Ukraine receives 7.6 times more applications for its offer to buy back eurobonds for $4.67 mln

The second largest Ukrainian mobile operator VF Ukraine (Vodafone Ukraine, VFU), which on July 15 announced the third offer to redeem its eurobonds in connection with the payment of dividends, again received applications that significantly exceeded the specified buyback amount, although the redemption price was again reduced to 85% of the nominal value.

"The offered bonds are accepted for purchase on a proportional basis in accordance with the scaling factor of 0.1315451889487317," the issuer said in a statement to the Irish Stock Exchange.

According to it, if the result of applying such a coefficient to the bond package of any owner is an amount less than the minimum nominal value, then such proposed bonds are rejected.

The first two times Vodafone Ukraine redeemed bonds for the equivalent of EUR1 million, while the third time for the equivalent of EUR1 million + $3.5 million.

The debut redemption was announced at a price of 99% of the nominal value, the second - 90% of the nominal value, and the third - 85% of the nominal value. The company did not announce the results of the second redemption on the exchange, while the scaling factor of the first redemption was 0.0040355668 - that is, the total amount of submitted applications exceeded the proposed buyback amount of $1.11 million by approximately 250 times.

The settlement date for the third tender offer will be approximately August 6, 2025.

The buyback of eurobonds is due to the fact that on April 24, 2025, VFU announced the payment of dividends to its shareholder in the amount of UAH 660.245 million ($15.9 million at the exchange rate specified in the notification) for 2024. According to the restrictions of the National Bank, they will be paid in separate monthly dividend payments. It is expected that each such monthly dividend will amount to an amount in hryvnias equal to EUR1 million.

The company emphasized that in such a case, according to the terms of the bond issue, it must offer all bondholders to submit an application for their sale for an amount equal to the amount of dividends paid outside Ukraine.

Tags: #vodafone #connection

MORE ABOUT

13:23 01.08.2025
Ukrainian mobile operator lifecell connects 350 base stations to Datagroup fiber network, eyes 800 by year-end

Ukrainian mobile operator lifecell connects 350 base stations to Datagroup fiber network, eyes 800 by year-end

20:26 09.06.2025
Vodafone Ukraine receives almost 250 times more applications for eurobond redemption offer worth $1.1 mln

Vodafone Ukraine receives almost 250 times more applications for eurobond redemption offer worth $1.1 mln

18:55 28.05.2025
Vodafone Ukraine launches AI platform to analyze network load to save electricity

Vodafone Ukraine launches AI platform to analyze network load to save electricity

19:12 03.04.2024
ENTSO-E approves accession of Ukrenergo to European ITC mechanism from July 1 – CEO

ENTSO-E approves accession of Ukrenergo to European ITC mechanism from July 1 – CEO

19:46 02.03.2023
Ukraine considering possibility of connecting 20-25 gas stations to grid – Ukrenergo

Ukraine considering possibility of connecting 20-25 gas stations to grid – Ukrenergo

11:22 03.03.2016
Cabinet approves bill on grid connection

Cabinet approves bill on grid connection

HOT NEWS

Kyivstar closes deal to acquire 97% of Uklon for $155.2 mln

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court lifts freeze on Kyivstar corporate rights

All print media in Ukraine must have Ukrainian-language version from Jan 16

LATEST

Nova Poshta installs over 200 custom parcel lockers, plans 1,000 more by end of 2025

Nova Poshta sees net profit rise by 2.6% in Q2 2025

Ukrtelecom boosts revenue by 7.4% in H1 2025, reduces EBITDA by 12.9%

Diia.City United calls for finalizing some provisions of Defence City initiative before second reading

Diia.City United strategic council expands to 22 members in July with heads of Uklon and Nova Poshta

First Deputy PM Fedorov plans to launch analogue of American DOGE in Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Ministry launches program to stimulate military startups with AI

Ukrposhta introduces benefits for rural residents

Kyivstar receives permission to test Direct to Cell satellite technology

Tallinn Mechanism Project Office for increasing cyber ​​resilience starts its work in Ukraine

AD
AD