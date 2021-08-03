Ukrainian team takes first place at MMA World Championship among children, youths, juniors – MMA Federation of Ukraine

The Ukrainian team took first place from 23 countries at the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) World Championship among children, youth and juniors Sofia 2021, Chairman of the UDAR party's executive committee, Honorary President of the National MMA Federation of Ukraine Artur Palatny has said.

"Our young athletes have won 17 gold, 18 silver and 17 bronze medals," Palatny said on his Facebook page.

He also added that the Ukrainian MMA fighters managed to beat Russia and the United States in the team event.

According to Palatny, such success of the team became possible thanks to "the hard work of each young athlete under the professional mentorship of the team of trainers and the high-quality work of the MMA Federation leadership."

The President of the Federation congratulated the sports community and stressed that the raising of champions is aimed not only at instilling the will to win in young people, but also at raising a generation of active and patriotic citizens. "You are not just working for the result, you are making a very big contribution to the future of Ukrainian sports, including MMA," he added.

The MMA World Championship among children, youths and juniors was held from July 30 to August 1 in Bulgaria. As part of the Ukrainian team, 68 athletes and 32 coaches went to the championship.

This is the largest delegation in the history of the Ukrainian national team at the championships, as well as the largest delegation at the championship in Sofia.