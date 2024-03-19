Sport

18:14 19.03.2024

Lack of public position on war in Ukraine not enough for citizens of Russia, Belarus to obtain status of neutral athlete - Ministry of Sports

2 min read
The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine believes that the lack of a public position on the war in Ukraine is an insufficient criterion for citizens of Russia and Belarus to obtain the status of a neutral athlete.

"The creation and funding by the Russian government of the so-called International Association of Friendship (IAF) and the organization of the so-called summer and winter Friendship Games are direct evidence that Russia is trying to create its own alternative to the International Olympic Committee, as well as its own alternative to the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.... We perceive these attempts by the Russian regime as a threat to the international sports movement and tools of hybrid warfare against the civilized world with the aim of destroying the world order," the ministry said in a statement.

The department noted that it supports the statement of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which condemns Russia's attempts to create alternative competitions and use sport for propaganda.

"The presence of Russia in international sports turns it into mere 'games of friendship' - a demonstration as if nothing terrible is happening, Russians continue to win Olympic licenses, receive awards, and prepare for competitions. What about the Olympic Games, when it is entirely evident that Russia will use any presence to politicize sports and legitimize the current regime?" the statement notes.

The Ministry of Sports believes that the democratic world, of which the IOC is a part, should be stronger than the bloody Putin dictatorship, and not feed it, providing the largest platform in the world for the spread of propaganda.

The Ukrainian department said that it considers athletes with Russian or Belarusian citizenship who have not openly condemned the Russian aggression against Ukraine as agents of hybrid influence who are used by the Russian and Belarusian regimes to spread their propaganda.

"Given the current situation, we believe that the absence of a public position on the war in Ukraine is an insufficient criterion for obtaining the status of individual neutral athletes (AIN) for citizens of Russia and Belarus who intend to participate in international sports events," the ministry stressed.

In this regard, the Ministry of Sports calls for the exclusion of athletes with Russian or Belarusian citizenship from participation in any international competition, including participation in the Olympic Games, in any status.

