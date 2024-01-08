Sport

17:35 08.01.2024

Info about 324 athletes killed in war published on Sport Angels website

1 min read
Sport Angels website has published information about 324 Ukrainian athletes who have died since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

As of December 1, 2023, information was published on the website about 316 Ukrainian athletes who, under various circumstances, have died since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine. In the following days, the website was updated with information about the deaths of eight more Ukrainian athletes.

As reported, in early May, Sport Angels website was launched in Ukraine with information about athletes who died in the war. The website was created with the assistance of the Sports Committee of Ukraine.

