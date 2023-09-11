Final decision on Ukrainian athletes' participation in Paris Olympics not made yet – Gutzeit

President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit, who is also the Youth and Sports Minister of Ukraine, said that no final decision on the participation of Ukrainian athletes in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics has been made yet.

"There is no final decision yet on whether we will take part in the Olympics or not as we are waiting for a response from the International Olympic Committee," Gutzeit said on the air of the national telethon on Monday.

At the same time, according to the minister, Ukraine today takes part in international licensing competitions, and has currently received 32 licenses for the 2024 Olympics.

As reported, on August 14, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine is ready to boycott the Olympics in Paris if Russia and Belarus are allowed to participate.

On September 7, President of France Emmanuel Macron said that the Russian flag cannot be at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, while the decision on the presence of Russian athletes at competitions under a neutral flag, according to him, should be made by the International Olympic Committee.