Zelenskyy awards Deaflympics athletes who won overall team medal count at Winter Games for the first time since Ukraine's independence

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the athletes of the Ukrainian National Deaflympics team, which won 19 medals at the 20th Winter Deaflympics in the Turkish city of Erzurum.

The head of state awarded the games winners and medalists, thanks to whom Ukraine for the first time took the top spot in the overall team medal tally and won a record number of medals.

"You add pride to Ukraine, the opportunity to be proud of people, the strength of Ukrainians, and powerful Ukrainian achievements," he said.

Zelenskyy pointed out that such results contribute to bringing attention back to Ukraine during difficult times of war, especially when it is somewhat out of focus.

"And everyone who earns respect for the Ukrainian character and the Ukrainian state helps us all. They help the people to endure. They help our fighters on the front lines in the fight for our independence," he said.

The president congratulated the athletes and their coaches on this extraordinary victory.

"Despite all the difficulties, you managed to achieve the top spot for Ukraine. And it's hard to overestimate how important it is today. How important it is for Ukraine to have victories. Because that one victory, for which our boys and girls are sacrificing their lives on the front lines, and the great victory that will surely come, it consists of such important days, such victories as the one you have achieved," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, such a historic result at the Deaflympics is another proof of how strong our athletes and Ukrainians are, and how the Ukrainian character prevails over any challenges and circumstances.

"I thank all of you for your will to win, for your ability to overcome difficulties, for all the respect that your results have brought to all Ukrainians, to the Ukrainian flag, to the Ukrainian people. I am extremely proud of you. Glory to Ukraine!" the president said.

He awarded the athletes with Orders of Merit of І-ІІІ class, Orders of Princess Olga of ІІ-ІІІ classes, and the medals "For Labor and Valor." Zelenskyy also awarded the coaches of the team with the Order of Princess Olga of ІІ class, medals "For Labor and Valor," and bestowed the honorary title of "Honored Worker of Physical Culture and Sports of Ukraine."