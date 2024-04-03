Sport

19:09 03.04.2024

Ukraine calls to remove Russian wrestlers from Olympic Qualifiers in Paris – Sports Ministry

1 min read
The Youth and Sports Ministry of Ukraine, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC) and the Ukrainian Wrestling Association call on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Wrestling Federation to expel neutral Russian athletes who support the war from qualifying tournaments for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

According to the ministry's press service, it is about Anvar Allakhiarov, Sergey Semenov, Artur Naifonov, Nadezhda Sokolova, Natalia Malysheva, Alina Kasabieva, Roman Vlasov, Olga Khoroshavtseva, and Abdulrashid Sadulaev.

The Ukrainian side indicated in the letter evidence of their support for the war in Ukraine, participation in propaganda events, public statements in support of the Russian regime and visits to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

