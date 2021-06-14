Sport

09:51 14.06.2021

"Very strong game" - Zelensky about Ukraine-Netherlands match

1 min read
"Very strong game" - Zelensky about Ukraine-Netherlands match

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated the Ukrainian national football team with a 2:3 score in their game with the Netherlands national team.

"An emotional start. A very strong game. The guys were really fighting until the last second. Every Ukrainian was with you today and will continue. And then - two important games and a victory! remove! It's because what you have written on your uniform cannot be erased or removed! Because this is about Ukraine! Because it is about you today," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter blog on Monday night.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine lost to the Netherlands with a score of 2: 3 in the match of football Euro 2020.

Tags: #zelensky #football
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:50 14.06.2021
Zelensky in talk with Johnson ahead of NATO summit: It's time for our partners, allies to support Ukraine with specific actions

Zelensky in talk with Johnson ahead of NATO summit: It's time for our partners, allies to support Ukraine with specific actions

16:38 12.06.2021
Zelensky to participate in 'Ukraine 30. Economy without oligarchs' forum on Tuesday

Zelensky to participate in 'Ukraine 30. Economy without oligarchs' forum on Tuesday

15:31 12.06.2021
Kuleba: No attempts to agree on agenda for Zelensky-Putin meeting, but meeting's place not discussed yet

Kuleba: No attempts to agree on agenda for Zelensky-Putin meeting, but meeting's place not discussed yet

11:32 12.06.2021
Zelensky, Biden may meet at end of July – Kuleba

Zelensky, Biden may meet at end of July – Kuleba

12:28 11.06.2021
UAF executive committee approves official football status of slogans 'Glory to Ukraine!,' 'Glory to the Heroes!' – Pavelko

UAF executive committee approves official football status of slogans 'Glory to Ukraine!,' 'Glory to the Heroes!' – Pavelko

10:19 09.06.2021
Zelensky, Trudeau agree on positions in probe into crash of PS752 flight

Zelensky, Trudeau agree on positions in probe into crash of PS752 flight

18:22 08.06.2021
Zelensky suggests creating 1,551 new parks - one in each merged territorial community

Zelensky suggests creating 1,551 new parks - one in each merged territorial community

14:13 08.06.2021
Kyiv explains amended report on Zelensky-Biden call with wording clarification by U.S

Kyiv explains amended report on Zelensky-Biden call with wording clarification by U.S

10:08 08.06.2021
Zelensky looking forward to meeting Biden in Washington in July – Twitter

Zelensky looking forward to meeting Biden in Washington in July – Twitter

18:02 07.06.2021
Zelensky, Biden to hold phone conversation on Monday evening

Zelensky, Biden to hold phone conversation on Monday evening

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UAF, UEFA reach compromise on uniform design of Ukrainian national football team

UAF executive committee approves official football status of slogans 'Glory to Ukraine!,' 'Glory to the Heroes!' – Pavelko

Pavelko urgently leaves for Rome for negotiations with UEFA regarding uniform of Ukrainian national football team

UEFA orders Ukraine to remove nationalistic slogan from its Euro 2020 kit

Ukraine to host European Badminton Championship for first time

LATEST

UAF, UEFA reach compromise on uniform design of Ukrainian national football team

Pavelko urgently leaves for Rome for negotiations with UEFA regarding uniform of Ukrainian national football team

UEFA orders Ukraine to remove nationalistic slogan from its Euro 2020 kit

Embassies of U.S., UK express support for new uniform of Ukrainian national football team

Ukraine to perform in uniform with contours of its borders at Euro 2020

Dynamo Kyiv extends contract with Lucescu until 2023

Italian Roberto De Zerbi becomes Shakhtar's head coach for next two seasons

Ukraine-Bahrain friendly match to be held in Kharkiv on May 23 – UAF

Ukraine to host European Badminton Championship for first time

Govt allows admission of spectators to Dynamo match with Brugge in Kyiv on Feb 18

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD