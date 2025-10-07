Italy submits UN proposal for ceasefire in Ukraine, Gaza for Olympic Games – minister

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday that Italy seeks a worldwide ceasefire for the duration of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, and this will apply to all wars, including Ukraine and the Middle East, the Italian ANSA agency has reported.

"We must be champions of peace," Tajani said on the sidelines of the 12th Italy-Latin America and the Caribbean Conference in Rome.

"We support the US plan (for Gaza) and, as Pope Leo has said, we must never give up hoping for peace. Rome and Italy are increasingly the crossroads of peace, development and growth. In view of the Milan Cortina Olympics, we are presenting a proposal for an Olympic Truce for all wars, including Ukraine and the Middle East, to the United Nations," he added.