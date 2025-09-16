Sports Ministry gets 10.7% funding increase in draft 2026 budget

The draft state budget for 2026 provides for an increase of 10.7% (UAH 646.7 million) to UAH 6.7 billion in funding for the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine compared to 2025.

According to draft law No. 14000 of September 15, it is proposed to allocate UAH 135 million for leadership and management in the field of youth and sports, UAH 3.9 billion for high-achieving sports, UAH 778.4 million for the development of sports medicine, ensuring the activities of higher education institutions and scientific activities in the field of sports, UAH 639.5 million for mass sports, UAH 83.2 million for youth policy, and UAH 27 million for the affirmation of Ukrainian national and civic identity.

At the same time, next year, no subventions are planned for local budgets for the implementation of individual measures for the implementation of the social project "Active Parks - Locations of Healthy Ukraine", which in 2025 amounts to UAH 45.9 million.

"These are not just numbers. These are investments in physical health, unity and the future of the country. This draft budget is confirmation that youth and sports remain the focus of state policy even in the most difficult times," the Ministry of Sports said in a statement.

As reported, the 2024 state budget provided UAH 7.5 billion for financing the sports sector. The 2025 state budget provides UAH 6 billion for financing the Ministry of Sports.