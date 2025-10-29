New Ukrainian camp in France: sports and friendship transcending borders

From October 14 to 24, a sports camp was held in Lille, France, with the participation of young athletes from Odesa, Dnipro, Kyiv, Irpin, Hostomel, and Bucha — representatives of judo, athletics, basketball, and soccer.

This became possible thanks to France's hospitable partners and the synergy of the Olympic Dreams, Path of Champions, and Iron Squad projects. Among the participants were young footballers from Kyiv's “Lokomotiv”, whose stadium, like the Olympic College's base, was damaged during Russian shelling.

“These children are a symbol of our country's rebirth. Their courage and passion for sports prove that Ukraine is alive, competing, and winning — even in the most difficult times,” said Oleksiy Nikitenko, founder of the Path of Champions project and Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Lille — the city that welcomed Ukraine

The young Ukrainians were met with a warm welcome in Lille, the sport capital of northern France. An athletics stadium was opened especially for the camp participants, where training sessions were conducted by international referees — the same ones who officiate at the Olympic Games.



One day, the children visited a local French school, where they studied with their peers, played soccer, and shared stories from Ukraine.

“We wanted these children to feel that the world is opening its doors to them. That sport is not just competition, but also a path to humanity, respect, and confidence in one's own abilities. I would like to make a special mention of the hospitality and care shown by our French partners, and personally thank Mr. Philippe Lamblin, Hauts-de-France Athletics League, as well as Serhiy Bubka, without whom this camp wouldn't have been possible,” emphasized Olena Hovorova, advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine, bronze medalist at the Olympic Games, and organizer of the Ukrainian delegation's trip.

Days filled with movement, discoveries, and inspiration

Our French partners have prepared a packed program for camp participants, combining sports training with cultural trips:

excursions to the cities of Lille and Boulogne-sur-Mer ,

, visit to the Louvre-Lens museum and the historic Mine Museum in Lewarde,

and the in Lewarde, discovering the marine world at the Nausicaá oceanarium ,

, A day at Parc Astérix, which brought lots of joy and laughter.

Ukrainian athletes also visited the training base of the LOSC Lille football club, where they had the opportunity to play a match on the club's academy field. The next day, they took part in friendly athletics competitions, demonstrating that true sportsmanship knows no bounds. The children also had the opportunity to attend the UEFA Europa League match between LOSC Lille and PAOK FC at the Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy stadium.

“For these children, every day at camp is a step toward themselves. They learn not only to win on the sports field, but also to overcome difficulties, find inner strength, and believe in the future, even when war is raging around them.

Olympic Dreams is not just training, but a large support system for young athletes in Ukraine. It gives children the opportunity to grow alongside the best coaches in the world and feel international solidarity. We create conditions in which true champions are born,” emphasized Anatoliy Boyko, the initiator and patron of the project.

Paris — the finale

At the end of their stay in France, the sports camp participants visited Paris. There they met with Marina Ferrari, Minister of Sports, Youth and Community Life of France, as well as Patrick Bloche, First Deputy Mayor of Paris, and Eric Lejeune, Mayor of the 18th arrondissement of Paris.

The French capital is a sister city of Kyiv, and Mayor Anne Hidalgo has been supporting Ukrainians since the first days of the war and doing everything possible to make France's voice of solidarity even louder. The meetings in Paris were made possible with the assistance of the International Relations Department of the Kyiv City State Administration.

A shared goal — the future of Ukraine

The camp in France was the 29th Olympic Dreams camp held to date and another step toward realizing the project's main mission: to support Ukrainian children who strive to win not only in sports arenas but also in life.



The camp organizers would like to express their sincere gratitude to their French partners, whose support made this camp possible:

Philippe Lamblin, President of the Hauts-de-France Athletics League,

President of the Hauts-de-France Athletics League, Xavier Bertrand , President of the Hauts-de-France Regional Council,

, President of the Hauts-de-France Regional Council, Arnaud Deslandes, mayor of Lille.

The Olympic Dreams project operates under memoranda with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Judo Federation, the Ivan Piddubny Olympic College, and the city councils of Irpin, Bucha, and Hostomel.