Schneider Electric unveils innovative solutions for sustainability and energy based on artificial intelligence

Schneider Electric, the world's leading expert in energy management and automation, has presented a number of innovative solutions aimed at addressing pressing energy and sustainability issues using artificial intelligence. The innovations were presented at the International Conference on Digital Transformation and Sustainable Development held in Paris.

Some solutions included innovations such as:

EcoStruxure Energy Hub - an intelligent energy management platform that allows companies to monitor resource consumption in real time and optimize their use to reduce their carbon footprint.

AI-Powered Grid Manager - an energy grid management system that uses artificial intelligence to analyze data and predictive control to improve the resilience and reliability of energy systems.

Green Building Suite - building optimization software to improve energy efficiency and reduce operating costs.

Smart Charging Station System for Electric Vehicles - a solution that integrates charging infrastructure with power grids and increases the efficiency of renewable energy sources.

According to Mikhail Bubnov, CEO of Schneider Electric Ukraine, these technologies will soon be available on the Ukrainian market.

“We are proud that our solutions presented in the global arena will be available to Ukrainian customers in the near future. This will enable the introduction of advanced technologies for energy management and automation, contributing to the sustainable development of the country and improving energy efficiency,” said Mikhail Bubnov.

According to the company's forecasts, the use of such solutions in the Ukrainian market will contribute to improved energy management, cost reduction and transition to more environmentally friendly energy sources. This is especially important in the context of current challenges associated with the global energy crisis and the need to adapt to the standards of sustainable development.

Schneider Electric is a global leader in energy management and automation. The company develops integrated solutions for energy efficiency and sustainability, driving digital transformation across industries. With more than 180 years of history, Schneider Electric continues to innovate to create a sustainable future. Schneider Electric began its operations in Ukraine in 1994, opening representative offices in Kiev, followed by Donetsk, Mykolaiv and Lviv. In 2000, Schneider Electric Ukraine LLC was established with a commercial structure and warehouse, which allowed the company to strengthen its presence in the Ukrainian market and provide customers with a wide range of solutions in the field of energy management and automation.

https://www.se.com/ua/uk/