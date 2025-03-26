AmCham Ukraine Board of Directors Members Signed Principles of Veteran-Friendly Business

Members of the Board of Directors of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine signed the Veteran Friendly Business Principles with the support of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine. These include such companies as Avrora Multimarket, Baker McKenzie, Bunge, Cargill, Carlsberg, Cisco, Citi, Horizon Capital, KPMG, McDonald's, Sayenko Kharenko, Unilever, Winner Group.

This document was created by Starlight Media with the expert support of Veteran Hub in cooperation with Forbes Ukraine and with the support of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, and combines 12 key principles that define practical steps for companies to create inclusive workspaces and support veterans in their adaptation to civilian life. They have become a powerful public agreement for businesses operating in Ukraine to act in the interest of fairly supporting our defenders and their families in all areas of activity: in the workplace, in products and services, in procurement, communications, marketing, and in community engagement.

"Supporting female and male veterans is not only about gratitude, but also about creating opportunities for a decent return to civilian life, including creating employment opportunities and fostering a culture among employers based on an understanding of the veteran community, their preferences and needs. Today we are signing the Veteran Friendly Business Principles together with the Board of Directors of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine. This is an important step towards shaping the corporate culture of employers. We appreciate the willingness of business community leaders to take on this mission and expand opportunities for female and male veterans,” said Natalia Kalmykova, Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

Supporting veterans, reintegrating them into the workplace, and encouraging employers to hire female and male veterans is one of the key priorities of the American Chamber of Commerce Human Capital Management Committee.

"The opportunity to hire a person who has served their country should be a priority and an honorable mission for every company operating in Ukraine. 84% of Chamber Member Companies have employees serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is important to create as many conditions as possible for defenders to become economically active again and to realize their knowledge and skills in civilian life. The member companies of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine are ready to provide veterans with decent employment and development opportunities, using their skills and experience for the benefit of the Ukrainian economy and Ukraine's reconstruction," - commented Andy Hunder, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine.