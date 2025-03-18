Schneider Electric is recognized as the world's most sustainable corporation for the second time

- The first corporation to top the Corporate Knights Global 100 twice

- 14th consecutive year in the Global 100, 7th time in the top ten

- Strong results in key ESG rankings for 2024

Rueil-Malmaison (France), January 22, 2025 - Schneider Electric, a leader in digital transformation in energy management and automation, has been named the World's Most Sustainable Corporation 2025 by Corporate Knights and is the only company to be ranked first twice in the Global 100. For the first time, Schneider Electric topped this annual list of the most sustainable public companies with annual revenues over $1 billion in 2021. This unique achievement underscores the company's long-term commitment to sustainability and its integrated approach to achieving the best environmental, social and governance (ESG) results.

"For many years, sustainability has been at the heart of Schneider Electric's business. For IMPACT, it is not just a corporate goal, but a driving force that drives our business decisions and inspires our employees," said Olivier Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric. “Being named the second Most Sustainable Corporation in the World by Corporate Knights, along with other key ESG recognitions, is a testament to the meaningful, long-term positive impact we are making.”

This year's top spot for Schneider Electric reflects its leadership in sustainability, including its gender balance among executives and board members, as well as its innovative solutions for energy efficiency, electrification and decarbonization. Schneider also received high marks for its efforts to decouple energy consumption and carbon emissions from business growth, as well as for its significant investment in sustainable research and development. Corporate Knights also noted the correlation between the executive compensation system and the company's sustainability goals and ESG ratings.

The annual Global 100 index, compiled by Canadian media and research company Corporate Knights, is based on openly available quantitative data on resource use, employee and supplier policies, sustainable revenues and investments. The Global 100 methodology uses both fixed and variable key performance indicators to compare companies among their competitors. Schneider Electric has been included in the Global 100 for the 14th consecutive year and the 7th time in the top 10, a record for its electrical equipment industry.

The awarding of this title in 2021 and 2025 coincides with the beginning and end of the five-year period of the latest Schneider Sustainability Impact program. This program measures the company's progress against a number of key ESG goals set for the end of 2025 and helps maintain a sustained focus on achieving both global and local ambitions.

Schneider 's leadership in sustainability is also recognized by recent high scores from leading ESG rating providers:

See also:

- Schneider Electric latest sustainability performance reports

- Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) FAQ

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create impact by empowering everyone to make the most of our energy and resources, ensuring progress and sustainability for all. We call it Life Is On.

Our mission is to be a trusted partner in sustainability and efficiency.

We are a global technology leader, bringing world-class expertise in electrification, automation and digitalization to smart industries, reliable infrastructure, future-proof data centers, smart buildings and intuitive homes. Drawing on our deep industry expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end AI-enabled industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, creating digital twins to drive profitable growth for our customers.

Ourmain resource is our 150,000 employees and more than a million partners operating in more than 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We support diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

www.se.com