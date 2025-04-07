“Trade Wars: Art of Protection” Conference, to be held in Kyiv, on 20 May

In a world where global economic and political processes are in constant flux, international trade is facing new challenges and growing uncertainty. The war in Ukraine, geopolitical shifts, the redistribution of global trade flows, and the battle for new markets present both unprecedented opportunities and serious threats for national economies and international businesses. Regional trade agreements, changing balances of power, rising tariff barriers, and escalating trade wars are just some of the key issues confronting businesses, governments, and legal professionals today.

Interfax-Ukraine news agency, together with Yurydychna Praktyka Publishing House, invites you to explore the most pressing issues in international trade at the upcoming conference:

“Trade Wars: Art of Protection”

🔗 Programme and registration: https://tradewar2025.ticketforevent.com

📅 Date: 20 May 2025

🕙 Time: 10:00 am – 1:00 pm (registration starts at 09:30 am)

📍 Location: Kyiv (venue details will be shared with registered participants on the eve of the event)

The event will open with a special interview featuring:

Olha STEFANISHYNA, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine – Minister of Justice of Ukraine

🎙️ Moderator: Olena OMELCHENKO, Partner, Head of International Trade, Ilyashev & Partners Law Firm

Panel Discussion Topics:

War and Trade: Global Implications and Ukraine’s Response

Ukrainian Business in a Changing Trade Landscape

Featured Speakers:

Dmytro KYSYLEVSKYI, MP, Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development

Nina YUZHANINA, MP, Member of the Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy

Taras KACHKA, Deputy Minister of Economy – Trade Representative of Ukraine

Vladyslav SUVOROV, Deputy Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine

Pavlo KACHUR, Chairman, Ukrcement – Association of Cement Producers of Ukraine

Kseniia ORYNCHAK, Executive Director, National Association of Extractive Industries of Ukraine

Sergey POVAZHNIUK, Deputy Director for Development, State Enterprise Ukrainian Industry Expertise

and others

The event is open to business owners, top executives, and heads of legal and foreign trade departments of leading Ukrainian and international companies.

🆓 Participation is free of charge, subject to confirmation from the organisers.

⚠️ Please note: seats are limited, and the organisers reserve the right to decline registration due to capacity constraints.