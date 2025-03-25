Interfax-Ukraine

Press Releases

13:54 25.03.2025

Proposals for Safe and Healthy Jobs for Veterans

3 min read

Discussions on veterans' employment often focus on the quantity of available jobs, while the quality of these opportunities remains overlooked. Ensuring safe and healthy working conditions should become a priority in veteran support policies to ensure them a dignified place in society after service.

However, decent jobs are not only about salaries; they also include fair hiring practices, equal opportunities for career growth and safe working conditions. Research shows that working conditions significantly affect both physical and mental health. Veterans, who already have higher rates of musculoskeletal injuries and chronic diseases, are particularly vulnerable to workplace hazards.

The situation for Ukrainian veterans is even more urgent. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has seen a sharp increase in the number of veterans. Many of them suffer from physical injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other war-related issues. Despite their sacrifices, a significant number of Ukrainian veterans face difficulties reintegrating into civilian life, particularly in finding stable and safe employment.

Ukraine's labor market is not yet fully prepared to meet the specific needs of veterans. The main barriers include disabilities and psychological trauma, a lack of employment opportunities that match their skills and experience and employer prejudices regarding veterans' adaptation to the workplace...

In order to address these challenges, proactive measures are needed to ensure veterans have access to dignified employment that supports their physical and mental well-being. The following programs play a crucial role in their successful reintegration into the workforce:

Vocational training programs – helping veterans acquire new skills that meet labor market demands and enhance their competitiveness.

Entrepreneurship support – assisting veterans in starting their own businesses through mentorship, grants and networking opportunities.

Mental health and well-being initiatives – providing access to counseling, rehabilitation services and support networks.

Advocacy for inclusive labor policies – collaborating with businesses and policymakers to create veteran-friendly workplaces and encourage companies to hire former service members.

Financial support for workplace adaptations – assisting veterans who need modifications to their workplaces due to disabilities.

Veterans often work in physically demanding or high-risk professions, such as natural resource extraction, construction, manufacturing, and transportation. Additionally, jobs in the service and retail sectors are associated with significant psychological stress due to high-pressure environments and frequent interpersonal conflicts.

The PanteonX Charitable Foundation studies global best practices for veteran integration into civilian life and proposes a range of initiatives to help veterans adapt to new working conditions, including:

  • Strengthening workplace safety regulations to reduce physical and environmental hazards.
  • Expanding access to medical services and health assessments.
  • Promoting labor policies that prioritize veterans' well-being.
  • Encouraging research into the impact of work on veterans' long-term health and economic stability.
  • Implementing targeted reintegration programs to support Ukrainian veterans in transitioning to civilian employment.
  • Providing financial incentives for businesses that hire and support veterans with disabilities or PTSD.

Government agencies, businesses and organizations supporting veterans must focus on developing employment opportunities that prioritize not only the quantity, but also the quality of jobs. Focusing on creating safe and healthy working conditions will ensure veterans a dignified place in society after their service.

Contact information for further details: PanteonX Charitable Foundation: https://panteonx.fund/en; email: [email protected].

 

Tags: #panteonx_charitable_foundation #panteonx

