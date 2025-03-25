AGRO UKRAINE SUMMIT 2025: how and when will the international summit for agricultural professionals take place?

Interfax-Ukraine

On June 6, 2025, Agro Ukraine Summit will take place, a major international agricultural event that will bring together all key stakeholders in the agricultural and food sectors of Ukraine.

The summit aims to identify current challenges and opportunities for the development of the agricultural sector, discuss ways of integration into the EU, and formulate a vision of Ukraine's agri-food future.

Venue: 16a Parkova Road, Kyiv, CEC “Parkovy”

For whom the event is intended: crop and livestock producers, elevators, agro-processors, logisticians, traders and all companies providing equipment, technologies and services to the relevant industries.

Number of participants: 2500+

The Summit will include:

- 6 conferences:

- “Agro Ukraine Summit” conference

- Conference “AgriTech Conference”

- Conference “Futurology or the future of grain storage”

- Conference “Effective livestock and poultry farming”

- Conference “Processing trends in crop production”

- Conference “Solar Agro Conference”

  • Presentations by industry experts with cases of effective agribusiness, government officials and experts;
  • Exhibition of technological solutions and equipment from leading manufacturers (100+ stands);
  • Live music, lounge area;
  • Coffee breaks, receptions.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://agro-ukraine-summit.com

For partnership and participation in the exhibition, please contact the organizers:

+38 096 899 4272 | +38 067 243 3803 | [email protected]

Interfax-Ukraine is a media partner of the summit

