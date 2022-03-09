Press Conferences

16:26 09.03.2022

Servicemen of Russian 15th motorized rifle brigade apologized to people of Ukraine.

1 min read

The captured servicemen of the Russian 15th motorized rifle brigade asked for forgiveness from the Ukrainian people for the invasion of Ukraine.

At a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday, in particular, a serviceman of the brigade Sergey Galkin, asking for forgiveness, said that "the country's leadership acted vilely and treacherously towards us." "We understand that we are war criminals, no one wanted war here, everyone will fight for their land, their homes," he said.

Serviceman Maksim Chernyak said he understood "what a terrible thing we have done and are doing now." "There are no fascists and oppression here. Understand, boys, there are no fascists here, we are fighting against a peaceful nation. It won't be possible to keep it quiet for a long time," he said, adding: "It is a terrible feeling to understand what a mistake we have made."

According to serviceman Maksim Demyanov, the 15th brigade entered Crimea in the spring of 2014, then in the summer of 2014 to Krasnodon (Luhansk region). In 2017, the brigade was in Syria, in 2020 it also served as a military police there.

#russia #prisoners #conference
