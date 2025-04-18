Results of 2024: a new edition of the TOP-100 Most Influential People rating was presented in Kyiv region

A meeting of the Capital Region discussion club was held at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency to discuss the vision of Ukraine's victory and present the TOP-100 Most Influential People 2024 project.

During the meeting, the results of a sociological survey conducted by Active Group were presented, which showed that the idea of victory is transforming. The club members discussed the mood of Ukrainians and residents of Kyiv region, in particular in the context of the third year of full-scale war. Key issues included assessing the performance of local authorities, what people are willing to do to win, what victory means to them (return of borders, surrender of the enemy or ceasefire), and what hopes and fears people have for the so-called post-war day.

"Studies show that Ukrainians expect the war to continue for at least another six months. Amid talks of a truce after November 2024, the number of people willing to negotiate with Russia without conditions as soon as possible is falling, while at the same time, people's desire to negotiate is growing, provided that the fighting stops completely. According to respondents, the Armed Forces are responsible for the success of the counteroffensive and defense, while international partners and allies and the President are responsible for the failure," said Andriy Yeremenko, head of the sociological company Active Group.

Oleh Ivanenko, a member of the Kyiv regional council, said there are two ways to end the war quickly. The first, in his opinion, lies in the plane of Ukrainian politics, the second in American politics.

"The American option is the George Washington, the largest aircraft carrier, entering the Black Sea, and the war ends. The Ukrainian option is to declare a state of war. And then we will have no problems with demobilization, mobilization, because all MPs, officials, and the presidential administration are going to war," he emphasized.

Oleksandr Magdych, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and head of the Bila Tserkva Volunteer Corps, added that to achieve peace and victory, a general mobilization of the economy and citizens is needed, as well as a law on demobilization and rotation for the military.

"The unity of our society, our work to defend our country, starting with volunteers, soldiers, the government, the opposition - everyone is working for the result. Everyone wants the war to end on Ukrainian terms as soon as possible. This is very important, and my communication with our citizens confirms this. We communicate in different regions, on the contact lines with soldiers and volunteers of the volunteer battalion," said Volodymyr Kreidenko, MP, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport.

Serhiy Guliyev, a member of the Vyshneve City Council and entrepreneur, said that the Safe Region community on Viber and Telegram, which he runs, already has more than half a million members from 41 countries.

"When the full-scale invasion began, the Sergey Guliyev Foundation was created, which is now recognized as the most powerful. I am pleased that a large percentage of the efforts to win are made by volunteers. We have been working around the clock for three years now. We have raised and sent hundreds of millions of hryvnias and thousands of trucks with aid to the frontline," added Guliyev.

The discussion club also presented the project “TOP 100 Most Influential People of 2024”. The rating includes representatives of government, business, culture, science, and the public.

The top ten are Ruslan Kravchenko, former head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration and head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine; Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Community and Territorial Development, former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; Yaroslav Dobriansky, acting head of the Kyiv Regional Council; Oleh Tatarov, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; Anatoliy Shchadylo, head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv Region; and Anatoliy Shchadylo, former deputy head of the National Police in Kyiv.

According to the authors of the rating, they do not focus only on positions. The main thing for them is the real impact of a person on the region, his or her contribution to the development of Kyiv region, initiatives and actions that change the life of the community.

The project “TOP-100 Most Influential People” has been implemented since 2017 by the creative team of the Moya Kyivshchyna News Agency and the editorial board of the independent newspaper Slovo i Dilo with the participation of experts from the Institute of Ukrainian Politics.

The rating is based on information and analytical research on the socio-political situation in the region. The publication is available both in print and online on the project's website: https://top-100.kyiv.ua.

The Discussion Club is organized by the Moya Kyivshchyna News Agency, the Institute of Ukrainian Politics, and the sociological company Active Group. It brings together experts, politicians, MPs, academics, military and public figures.