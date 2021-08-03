Presentation of long-term development strategy for Odesa to take place in Sept 2021

KYIV. Aug 3 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The presentation of the concept of a long-term development strategy for Odesa will take place on September 17 within the framework of the first Odesa Business Forum, the founder of the Odessa Business Club Dmytro Kazavchynsky has said.

"Today, for our part, we are developing and preparing for presentation of the concept of the strategy... Then we plan to combine our efforts with the city and region to create a real strategy," he said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

The initiator of the development of the city's long-term strategy was the Odessa Business Club. The document will cover the period up to 2050, including a strategic horizon in 2030.

According to the founder of the Center for Economic Recovery Andriy Dlihach, the strategy takes into account not only the interests of business, but also all stakeholder groups in which the city is interested: tourists, investors, labor migrants.

"In 10-15 years, Odesa will be a multicultural city open to the whole world. It will be a real global festival center, a city for the development of creative industries. And of course, Odesa will be a transport logistics hub, when goods will be transformed into goods with added value for European, African, Asian markets," Dlihach said.

In addition to plans for the development of infrastructure projects, the strategy should provide for the expansion of the resort season in Odesa to a year-round one. According to Kazavchynsky, the project is being developed to hold annual cultural events and programs in the city.

"Odesa will become a global city-center of joy. We have identified real directions for our club, but we will conduct a detailed presentation on September 17 within the framework of the Odesa Business Forum. It will annually carry out a review of all the changes that we have planned and what came of it," he said.