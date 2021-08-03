Press Conferences

16:38 03.08.2021

Presentation of long-term development strategy for Odesa to take place in Sept 2021

2 min read

KYIV. Aug 3 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The presentation of the concept of a long-term development strategy for Odesa will take place on September 17 within the framework of the first Odesa Business Forum, the founder of the Odessa Business Club Dmytro Kazavchynsky has said.

"Today, for our part, we are developing and preparing for presentation of the concept of the strategy... Then we plan to combine our efforts with the city and region to create a real strategy," he said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

The initiator of the development of the city's long-term strategy was the Odessa Business Club. The document will cover the period up to 2050, including a strategic horizon in 2030.

According to the founder of the Center for Economic Recovery Andriy Dlihach, the strategy takes into account not only the interests of business, but also all stakeholder groups in which the city is interested: tourists, investors, labor migrants.

"In 10-15 years, Odesa will be a multicultural city open to the whole world. It will be a real global festival center, a city for the development of creative industries. And of course, Odesa will be a transport logistics hub, when goods will be transformed into goods with added value for European, African, Asian markets," Dlihach said.

In addition to plans for the development of infrastructure projects, the strategy should provide for the expansion of the resort season in Odesa to a year-round one. According to Kazavchynsky, the project is being developed to hold annual cultural events and programs in the city.

"Odesa will become a global city-center of joy. We have identified real directions for our club, but we will conduct a detailed presentation on September 17 within the framework of the Odesa Business Forum. It will annually carry out a review of all the changes that we have planned and what came of it," he said.

Tags: #development #strategy #odesa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:24 28.07.2021
ICAO IIIA instrument landing to be launched at Odesa airport this autumn

ICAO IIIA instrument landing to be launched at Odesa airport this autumn

13:40 18.05.2021
British Navy's OPV Trent enters Odesa seaport – ministry

British Navy's OPV Trent enters Odesa seaport – ministry

17:33 15.05.2021
Odesa hosts final planning conference for Ukrainian-U.S. drills Sea Breeze-2021

Odesa hosts final planning conference for Ukrainian-U.S. drills Sea Breeze-2021

09:05 26.03.2021
Kyiv's new military security strategy envisages possibility of Russia's starting all-out war against Ukraine, European countries

Kyiv's new military security strategy envisages possibility of Russia's starting all-out war against Ukraine, European countries

19:57 24.03.2021
Zelensky approves National Human Rights Strategy

Zelensky approves National Human Rights Strategy

16:33 24.03.2021
Zelensky approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

Zelensky approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

13:55 20.03.2021
Gerashchenko speaks about organ transplant system development in Ukraine

Gerashchenko speaks about organ transplant system development in Ukraine

13:32 11.03.2021
NACP expects Rada to adopt anti-corruption strategy for 2020-2024 in March

NACP expects Rada to adopt anti-corruption strategy for 2020-2024 in March

15:21 10.03.2021
Four NATO ships enter water area of Odesa seaport – Defense Ministry

Four NATO ships enter water area of Odesa seaport – Defense Ministry

16:19 23.12.2020
Cabinet approves concept of Donbas economic development until 2030

Cabinet approves concept of Donbas economic development until 2030

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Dairy, meat processors associations asks govt to develop industry support program

Court decisions to dismiss ARMA leadership to be appealed – attorney

Ukrainians consider themselves freedom-loving, hospitable, patriotic and cunning in life matters – poll

Ukrainians gernerally do not consider themselves one people with Russians – UIF poll

Rudyk: All delegates admitted to Holos party congress

Half of Kharkiv residents note improvement in situation in the city in six months, more than half trust Terekhov – poll

Suspicions against Medvedchuk based on evidence collected by unauthorized body – lawyers

Bills on architecture supervision reform should be developed involving professional community – Architects Union

Depriving architects of copyright threatens security during construction - Union of Architects

Attorney speaks about psychological pressure on 'Holosiyisvsky shooter' in pretrial detention facility

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD