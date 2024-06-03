Investments

12:34 03.06.2024

Zelenskyy in Singapore invites investors to take part in Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue summit, met with the heads of leading Singapore investment companies, the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state reports.

"The event was attended by the heads of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, investment fund Temasek Holdings, Wilmar International, Singapore Business Federation, investment company Blackstone Singapore, telecommunications operator SingTel, Universal Success Enterprises, and construction company Meinhardt Group," the report notes.

The President emphasized that even in the difficult conditions of the war, the Ukrainian economy finds ways to develop and grow, adapting to new circumstances.

The Head of State thanked the Singaporean businessmen who continue to work in Ukraine in a difficult time for our country and maintain employment.

Zelenskyy expressed his belief that the further development of Ukraine-Singapore trade cooperation has great potential, especially in the fields of technology and innovation.

The President also reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to creating additional attractive incentives for investors.

"The Head of State invited Singaporean investors to take part in a joint conference with the EU on the restoration, reform and modernization of the Ukrainian economy to be held in Berlin. A program to mobilize international financial support, implement long-term projects and create attractive conditions for investing in Ukraine's economy will be presented there," the report notes.

