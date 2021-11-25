Total investment in aircraft construction development in Ukraine until 2030 to reach over UAH 34 bln - Shmyhal

The total volume of investments in the development of Ukraine's own aircraft construction in the period from 2021 to 2030 will amount to over UAH 34 billion, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"The third factor of changes [in the aviation industry] is the development of our own aircraft construction. We have a strategic document 'State target scientific and technical program for the development of the aviation industry for 2021-2030'... It is envisaged that the total investment in these years will be over UAH 34 billion," Shmyhal said at the Great Construction: Aviation. Tourism forum on Thursday.

He also said that 45 high-tech aircraft manufacturing enterprises have already received tax incentives on profits, VAT, land tax, customs privileges on the import of high-tech equipment by January 1, 2025.

The action plan under the program will provide for the modernization of the production of passenger and transport aircraft of the AN and Antonov families, Mi helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, and import substitution of goods from the Russian Federation.

According to Shmyhal, this industry is very knowledge-intensive, therefore it requires investment and joint work of the state and business.

"In conjunction with the agreement with the EU on the open skies, I am sure that this will give a rapid impetus to the development of domestic air transportation, aircraft construction, the tourism industry. And most importantly, this is a huge number of jobs for Ukrainians," the Prime Minister said.