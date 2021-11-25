Investments

12:26 25.11.2021

Airbus sees potential in Ukraine for creating new air carrier

One of the largest aircraft building companies Airbus sees potential in Ukraine for creating a new air carrier.

"I am convinced that the decision of the Ukrainian government to launch a new Ukrainian air carrier at this time is correct. Because we are all now going through a period of pandemic and we hope that after its completion we will be able to restore air traffic and air traffic. And we see in Ukraine... great potential to create a new air carrier," Airbus Vice President for Sales in Central and Northern Europe, Russia & Central Asia Kimon Sotiropoulos said at the Great Construction: Aviation. Tourism forum held at Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv) on Thursday.

He said that the idea of creating the national air carrier from scratch was "an excellent decision on the part of the Ukrainian government."

"Because starting from scratch, you can immediately invest in better technology, a better fleet that has a lower carbon footprint, uses less fuel, and therefore is better for the environment," Sotiropoulos said.

At the same time, he expressed hope for further cooperation with Ukraine in the next two years.

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine signed a memorandum of cooperation with Airbus, which, inter alia, provides for the possibility of leasing or purchasing 22 aircraft.

Tags: #airbus #ukraine
