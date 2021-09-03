The United States may invest $1 bln in Ukrainian animal husbandry by 2025, increasing number of cattle by 20% – MP

The United States may agree to invest $250 million in the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry in four years (2022-2025), the investment project involves the construction of 20 farms with a total livestock of 100,000 heads, which will increase its industrial livestock in the country by 20%, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said in his Telegram channel.

According to his report, the project is included in the Transformation Plan of Ukraine presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky during his working trip to the United States.

A government source confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine that the list had been prepared on the eve of the visit. However, according to him, some changes could have been made to it directly in the United States.

The investment plan assumes annual foreign direct investment of $250 million for the period 2022-2025, which will be channeled to the construction of 20 farms, designed for keeping 5,000 heads of cattle in each.

According to the State Statistics Service, as of August 1, the total cattle population (industrial livestock and livestock in households) fell by 6.4% compared to August 1, 2020, to 3.22 million heads (including the number of cows by 5.9%, to 1.66 million heads).

Industrial livestock of cattle as of the indicated date fell by 1.2% compared to August 1, 2020, to 1.013 million heads.