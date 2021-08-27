LUN housing search service announces start of campaign to attract intl investment in Ukraine

The LUN search service for new buildings has announced the start of a campaign to attract international investment in residential real estate in Ukraine, co-founder of the company Andriy Mima told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We plan to promote Ukraine as a promising area for investment in residential real estate, using our resources. On the sites Flatfy.com and Korter.com, operating in dozens of countries around the world [Turkey, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, etc.] there will be links to Ukrainian projects on the LUN.ua new buildings website," he said.

According to him, the start of this information campaign, which is being carried out by the LUN pro-bono, was the placement of a huge banner at Boryspil airport at the exit from Terminal D that says "$4 billion-valued building sector. Invest in Ukraine Now".

According to LUN analysts, the volume of the market for new buildings in Ukraine is about $4 billion per year, of which about $2 billion – Kyiv with the suburbs, another $1 billion – Odesa and Lviv, the rest is in other regions.

"Today, almost the entire amount is domestic investment, but we want to increase the inflow of foreign investments," Mima said.

Now LUN.ua provides information about Ukrainian new buildings in two languages – Ukrainian and Russian. According to Mima, English versions will be created in the near future.

The expert added that the attendance of Flatfy.com and Korter.com is about 5 million per month, Ukrainian resources – about 7 million.

"This project is a long-term story, there will be no quick results. This is our initiative for the next five-ten years. This is how we are able to help the country the most – by popularizing domestic residential projects to potential investors abroad," Mima said.

First of all, information about new buildings in Kyiv, as well as Odesa and Lviv will be translated into English. "These are very promising cities for investment in housing for the purpose of renting. If Georgia succeeded with Batumi, then we will succeed with Kyiv, Odesa and Lviv," Mima said.