Investments

10:43 27.08.2021

LUN housing search service announces start of campaign to attract intl investment in Ukraine

2 min read
LUN housing search service announces start of campaign to attract intl investment in Ukraine

The LUN search service for new buildings has announced the start of a campaign to attract international investment in residential real estate in Ukraine, co-founder of the company Andriy Mima told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We plan to promote Ukraine as a promising area for investment in residential real estate, using our resources. On the sites Flatfy.com and Korter.com, operating in dozens of countries around the world [Turkey, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, etc.] there will be links to Ukrainian projects on the LUN.ua new buildings website," he said.

According to him, the start of this information campaign, which is being carried out by the LUN pro-bono, was the placement of a huge banner at Boryspil airport at the exit from Terminal D that says "$4 billion-valued building sector. Invest in Ukraine Now".

According to LUN analysts, the volume of the market for new buildings in Ukraine is about $4 billion per year, of which about $2 billion – Kyiv with the suburbs, another $1 billion – Odesa and Lviv, the rest is in other regions.

"Today, almost the entire amount is domestic investment, but we want to increase the inflow of foreign investments," Mima said.

Now LUN.ua provides information about Ukrainian new buildings in two languages – Ukrainian and Russian. According to Mima, English versions will be created in the near future.

The expert added that the attendance of Flatfy.com and Korter.com is about 5 million per month, Ukrainian resources – about 7 million.

"This project is a long-term story, there will be no quick results. This is our initiative for the next five-ten years. This is how we are able to help the country the most – by popularizing domestic residential projects to potential investors abroad," Mima said.

First of all, information about new buildings in Kyiv, as well as Odesa and Lviv will be translated into English. "These are very promising cities for investment in housing for the purpose of renting. If Georgia succeeded with Batumi, then we will succeed with Kyiv, Odesa and Lviv," Mima said.

Tags: #investment #buildings #ukraine #lun
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:39 27.08.2021
Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

15:33 27.08.2021
Klitschko: Kyiv Investment Forum this year to be dedicated to smart development of Kyiv region, its creative transformation

Klitschko: Kyiv Investment Forum this year to be dedicated to smart development of Kyiv region, its creative transformation

11:22 27.08.2021
Lockdown in Ukraine may be introduced in Nov - Chief Sanitary Doctor Kuzin

Lockdown in Ukraine may be introduced in Nov - Chief Sanitary Doctor Kuzin

09:41 26.08.2021
Ukraine sees 1,581 new cases of COVID-19, 1,269 recoveries, 45 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

Ukraine sees 1,581 new cases of COVID-19, 1,269 recoveries, 45 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

18:31 25.08.2021
Marchenko: Finance Ministry's goal in public debt market is to switch to long-term instruments, dictate conditions

Marchenko: Finance Ministry's goal in public debt market is to switch to long-term instruments, dictate conditions

15:48 25.08.2021
Affordable loans 5-7-9% program should focus on investment goals – Finance Minister

Affordable loans 5-7-9% program should focus on investment goals – Finance Minister

14:39 25.08.2021
UK, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, United States create fund to support Ukraine to mitigate Russia's influence

UK, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, United States create fund to support Ukraine to mitigate Russia's influence

11:31 25.08.2021
Finance Ministry to present bill on indirect methods of determining income in 2021 – Marchenko

Finance Ministry to present bill on indirect methods of determining income in 2021 – Marchenko

10:44 25.08.2021
Ukraine registers 727 new cases of COVID-19

Ukraine registers 727 new cases of COVID-19

10:07 25.08.2021
NATO supports Ukraine, demands return of Crimea - NATO Dpty Secretary General

NATO supports Ukraine, demands return of Crimea - NATO Dpty Secretary General

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Turkey's Baykar intends to invest in creating scientific center, drone production in Ukraine

Ukraine, EU sign memo on partnership in critical raw materials, batteries

Integrated development of critical materials may attract up to EUR 10 bln to Ukraine in first period – Shmyhal

Investments worth $1 bln in priority sectors to boost economy by 1-2% – first dpty PM

DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

LATEST

Naftogaz has invested $580 mln in hydrocarbon production in Egypt over 15 years

Investors transfer funds for privatization of 18 objects of Ukrspyrt - head of enterprise

Turkey's Baykar intends to invest in creating scientific center, drone production in Ukraine

Chinese Ambassador optimistic about prospects of Ukrainian-Chinese relations

Investments in reconstruction of Central Bus Station in Kyiv amount to UAH 100 mln

DTEK focuses on plans to invest in renewable energy generation in Europe – Kuniсkis

Yaroslavsky's DMZ implementing investment program for $ 400 mln - advisor to CEO

Ukraine, EU sign memo on partnership in critical raw materials, batteries

Integrated development of critical materials may attract up to EUR 10 bln to Ukraine in first period – Shmyhal

Investments worth $1 bln in priority sectors to boost economy by 1-2% – first dpty PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD