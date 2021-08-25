Investments

15:48 25.08.2021

Affordable loans 5-7-9% program should focus on investment goals – Finance Minister

2 min read
Affordable loans 5-7-9% program should focus on investment goals – Finance Minister

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine pledges funds for the Affordable loans 5-7-9% program in the draft state budget for 2022, but sees the need to reformat it so that most of the loans are issued for investments in fixed assets, Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko said.

"It is important for us to reformat this program so that most of the loans go to investments in fixed assets," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-.

Marchenko said that the Ministry of Finance held a meeting with commercial foreign-invested banks with, where they talked about proposals to modernize the Affordable Loans program. "We asked to send proposals in writing. But in writing, this does not mean the need to disturb the market, like, everything is gone and the program is not working. This is one of the most effective programs," the Minister of Finance said.

"But in the future, it is important to focus on investment goals," Marchenko said.

Earlier, in June, the Forum for Leading International Financial Institutions (FLIFI), headed by the Board Chairman of Raiffeisen Bank, Oleksandr Pysaruk, sent a letter Ukraineto the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and the Ministry of Finance with a request to limit the implementation of the Affordable loans 5-7-9% program.

Tags: #loans #ukraine #marchenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:31 25.08.2021
Marchenko: Finance Ministry's goal in public debt market is to switch to long-term instruments, dictate conditions

Marchenko: Finance Ministry's goal in public debt market is to switch to long-term instruments, dictate conditions

17:58 25.08.2021
Marchenko: Reducing electricity tariffs for public with their fiscal balance corresponds to arrangement with IMF

Marchenko: Reducing electricity tariffs for public with their fiscal balance corresponds to arrangement with IMF

16:25 25.08.2021
Marchenko: United States exploring possibility of providing Ukraine with guarantees on national debt

Marchenko: United States exploring possibility of providing Ukraine with guarantees on national debt

14:39 25.08.2021
UK, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, United States create fund to support Ukraine to mitigate Russia's influence

UK, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, United States create fund to support Ukraine to mitigate Russia's influence

14:07 25.08.2021
Marchenko: lockdowns depends on public awareness of vaccination

Marchenko: lockdowns depends on public awareness of vaccination

11:31 25.08.2021
Finance Ministry to present bill on indirect methods of determining income in 2021 – Marchenko

Finance Ministry to present bill on indirect methods of determining income in 2021 – Marchenko

11:00 25.08.2021
IMF SBA for Ukraine could be extended for six months – finance minister

IMF SBA for Ukraine could be extended for six months – finance minister

10:44 25.08.2021
Ukraine registers 727 new cases of COVID-19

Ukraine registers 727 new cases of COVID-19

10:07 25.08.2021
NATO supports Ukraine, demands return of Crimea - NATO Dpty Secretary General

NATO supports Ukraine, demands return of Crimea - NATO Dpty Secretary General

10:05 25.08.2021
Poland provides Ukraine with 650,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine – Liashko

Poland provides Ukraine with 650,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine – Liashko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Turkey's Baykar intends to invest in creating scientific center, drone production in Ukraine

Ukraine, EU sign memo on partnership in critical raw materials, batteries

Integrated development of critical materials may attract up to EUR 10 bln to Ukraine in first period – Shmyhal

Investments worth $1 bln in priority sectors to boost economy by 1-2% – first dpty PM

DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

LATEST

Naftogaz has invested $580 mln in hydrocarbon production in Egypt over 15 years

Investors transfer funds for privatization of 18 objects of Ukrspyrt - head of enterprise

Turkey's Baykar intends to invest in creating scientific center, drone production in Ukraine

Chinese Ambassador optimistic about prospects of Ukrainian-Chinese relations

Investments in reconstruction of Central Bus Station in Kyiv amount to UAH 100 mln

DTEK focuses on plans to invest in renewable energy generation in Europe – Kuniсkis

Yaroslavsky's DMZ implementing investment program for $ 400 mln - advisor to CEO

Ukraine, EU sign memo on partnership in critical raw materials, batteries

Integrated development of critical materials may attract up to EUR 10 bln to Ukraine in first period – Shmyhal

Investments worth $1 bln in priority sectors to boost economy by 1-2% – first dpty PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD