DTEK to raise investment in Kyiv's electrical infrastructure by 35% in 2021

PrJSC DTEK Kyiv Grids increased the investment program for 2021 by 35% compared to 2018-2020 and plans to invest more than UAH 645 million in the development of Kyiv's power grid infrastructure this year, the company said in a press release.

"The investment program of DTEK Kyiv Grids has been increased by 35% compared to 2018-2020. This became possible due to the introduction of incentive tariff setting from January 1, 2021. Now, when calculating the tariff, the state regulator NEURC uses a new, more efficient method of setting prices for electricity distribution, which makes it possible to increase the amount of financing for the development of power grids," the press release says.

In 2021, the company plans to invest in the reconstruction of substations, distribution points, cable and overhead lines, the development of a Smart Grid system, as well as the introduction of modern customer service.

"The company is investing more than UAH 645 million in the development of the Kyiv power grid this year. It is planned to reconstruct three large 110 kW substations and implement 64 projects that will increase the reliability of power supply to the capital and the efficiency of emergency response," Denys Bondar, the director general of DTEK Kyiv Grids, said.

In 2021, DTEK Kyiv Grids plans to continue implementing automation and digitalization projects. The company will develop an automated dispatch control system that allows monitoring the technical condition of electrical equipment in real time. This will help more quickly resolve emergencies. The introduction of technologies for automation and digitalization will further transform the current infrastructure of power grids into Smart Grid, which meets the needs of the modern economy and customers.