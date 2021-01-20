Investments

15:10 20.01.2021

Ukraine intends to agree with KfW on EUR 36.5 mln financing to develop social infrastructure

Ukraine intends to agree with KfW on EUR 36.5 mln financing to develop social infrastructure

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to sign several additional agreements between the government, the Ukrainian Social Investment Fund (USIF) and the German state bank KfW on the development of social infrastructure in the country for the amount of EUR 36.5 million.

The relevant draft documents were adopted at a government meeting on Wednesday.

In particular, a draft supplementary agreement to the agreement dated April 19, 2018 signed with KfW for UAH 9 million was approved for the Promotion of Social Infrastructure Development Project; a draft supplementary agreement to the agreement dated May 20, 2019 signed with KfW for the amount of EUR 14.45 million for the Promotion of Social Infrastructure Development. Improvement of Rural Basic Health Project; a draft agreement with KfW for the amount of UAH 13.1 million for the Promotion of Social Infrastructure Development Project.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov was authorized to sign the documents.

