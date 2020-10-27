Investments

12:54 27.10.2020

Euroterminal begins construction of access railway track to Odesa-Peresyp railway station

Euroterminal LLC has begun the construction of an access railway track to Odesa-Peresyp railway station with a throughput of up to 1 million tonnes of cargo per year.

"The railway line, which is being built by Euroterminal, will allow handling a larger volume of containers, reduce the load on city streets from the movement of heavy vehicles and reduce the costs of shippers, forwarders and other participants in the transport process. In addition, the new railroad will become an additional incentive for the development of logistics of the "dry port" and the adjacent territories as well," the press service quoted the general director of Euroterminal, Oleksandr Eismont.

According to the company, up to 20% of containerized cargo is transported to Odesa seaport by rail, the rest by road.

Euroterminal notes that this is due to the discrepancy between the throughput of the railway tracks of the port and Odesa-Port station. The throughput of Odesa-Port railway station is 792 wagons per day, while the port is capable of handling several times more wagons.

"This is especially noticeable during peak loads on the railway in spring and autumn, when grain is sent for export from the port's sea terminals. This is explained by the fact that the port is within the city and it is almost impossible to develop railway infrastructure," the report says.

