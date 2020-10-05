Infrastructure ministry jointly with business shaping new concept for development of electromobility in Ukraine

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, together with business, has begun work on a new concept for the development of electromobility in Ukraine, the press service of the ministry has reported.

According to a press release, on this occasion, on Friday, October 2, the ministry held a meeting of the working group on the development of electric transport, chaired by Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy.

"The national transport strategy until 2030 already provides for the stimulation of the use of electric vehicles in Ukraine. A number of relevant amendments have also been made to Ukrainian legislation. We, in turn, are starting work on a new concept for the development of electric mobility in Ukraine to create appropriate conditions for the production of domestic electric vehicles. We invite all interested industry specialists to cooperation," the press service of the ministry said, citing Krykliy.

As of September 15, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, almost 24,000 electric cars were registered in Ukraine and this figure is constantly growing. The ministry is actively working on changes to national building codes for planning and development of territories, which would allow the placement of charging stations on all public roads and at filling stations.

He also noted the importance of popularizing electric public transport.

The members of the working group got acquainted with proposals for the development of a future concept for the development of electromobility and discussed the key aspects that it should contain.

The event was also attended by Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Dmytro Zhyvytsky, representatives of the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, the Reform Support Team under the Ministry of Infrastructure, EV-UA and Ukrautoprom associations, Eurocar, Electron, Bogdan Motors, and others.