Investments

14:25 05.10.2020

Infrastructure ministry jointly with business shaping new concept for development of electromobility in Ukraine

2 min read
Infrastructure ministry jointly with business shaping new concept for development of electromobility in Ukraine

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, together with business, has begun work on a new concept for the development of electromobility in Ukraine, the press service of the ministry has reported.

According to a press release, on this occasion, on Friday, October 2, the ministry held a meeting of the working group on the development of electric transport, chaired by Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy.

"The national transport strategy until 2030 already provides for the stimulation of the use of electric vehicles in Ukraine. A number of relevant amendments have also been made to Ukrainian legislation. We, in turn, are starting work on a new concept for the development of electric mobility in Ukraine to create appropriate conditions for the production of domestic electric vehicles. We invite all interested industry specialists to cooperation," the press service of the ministry said, citing Krykliy.

As of September 15, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, almost 24,000 electric cars were registered in Ukraine and this figure is constantly growing. The ministry is actively working on changes to national building codes for planning and development of territories, which would allow the placement of charging stations on all public roads and at filling stations.

He also noted the importance of popularizing electric public transport.

The members of the working group got acquainted with proposals for the development of a future concept for the development of electromobility and discussed the key aspects that it should contain.

The event was also attended by Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Dmytro Zhyvytsky, representatives of the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, the Reform Support Team under the Ministry of Infrastructure, EV-UA and Ukrautoprom associations, Eurocar, Electron, Bogdan Motors, and others.

Tags: #busines #electromobility #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:12 05.10.2020
Ukraine and EU will sign three agreements within summit

Ukraine and EU will sign three agreements within summit

17:29 05.10.2020
EU to discuss problems of fight against corruption in Ukraine during Ukraine-EU summit

EU to discuss problems of fight against corruption in Ukraine during Ukraine-EU summit

12:44 05.10.2020
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine explains consequences of sanctions imposed against Derkach

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine explains consequences of sanctions imposed against Derkach

09:45 05.10.2020
Ukraine registers 3,774 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

Ukraine registers 3,774 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

18:47 01.10.2020
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes new epidemic zoning from Oct 5

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes new epidemic zoning from Oct 5

11:20 01.10.2020
EBRD worsens Ukraine's GDP decline in 2020 to 5.5%, growth to 3% in 2020

EBRD worsens Ukraine's GDP decline in 2020 to 5.5%, growth to 3% in 2020

17:54 30.09.2020
Ukraine enters October with record 28 bcm of gas stocks in UGS

Ukraine enters October with record 28 bcm of gas stocks in UGS

17:20 30.09.2020
Ukraine occupies leading positions in banking system's indicators among CIS countries – S&P

Ukraine occupies leading positions in banking system's indicators among CIS countries – S&P

15:38 30.09.2020
Ukraine's govt approves three draft agreements with European Commission for total EUR 60 mln financing

Ukraine's govt approves three draft agreements with European Commission for total EUR 60 mln financing

14:57 30.09.2020
Adoption of draft law on inland water transport important for implementation of Ukraine-EU association agreement - EU Ambassador to Ukraine

Adoption of draft law on inland water transport important for implementation of Ukraine-EU association agreement - EU Ambassador to Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo intends to invest over UAH 7 bln in network development in 2021

EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

Draft govt action plan envisages sale of United Mining-Chemical Company, Odesa Port-Side Plant, Electrotyazhmash, President Hotel by late 2020

DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutivska field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

NBU head assures intl investors of consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy

LATEST

Ukrenergo intends to invest over UAH 7 bln in network development in 2021

EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

Infrastructure Ministry to attract UAH 3.8 bln of investments by transferring seven railway stations to concession

Investohills Vesta, EU, the United States create $100 mln seed fund to invest in Ukrainian bad debt market

EIB approves EUR 300 mln loan for energy efficiency of public buildings in Ukraine

Kovalska Group intends to invest $70 mln in Unit.City project

Dragon Capital to start building E40 Industrial Park near Kyiv in 2021

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank raises funding for projects in Ukraine by EUR 34.2 mln

Nova Poshta returns to pre-crisis investment program – co-founder

EU implementing EUR 10 mln project to support 'green' innovations in Ukraine – official

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD