Govt approves procedure for free travel on roads built under concession

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for free travel on roads built on a concession basis and the amount of compensation to the concessionaire, the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine said.

"At the end of last year, the government gave the 'green light' and legal basis for the implementation of promising public-private partnership projects in the road industry, approving the maximum fare for a one-time travel on roads built on a concession basis. Today we are approving the procedure for free travel on these roads in some cases and the amount of compensation to the concessionaire for such travel. This will protect our investors in case of emergency and will help improve conditions for the implementation of such investment projects. Public-private partnership has been and remains one of the key mechanisms in the implementation of large-scale and other promising infrastructure projects in the country for the coming years. And we will step up this work in 2021," the press service quoted Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy.

According to the approved procedure, free travel on concession roads is allowed: vehicles belonging to individuals, private entrepreneurs, legal entities of all forms of ownership and which are used by them in case of a natural disaster, catastrophe, epidemic, epizootic during the period of their action on the basis of the appeal of these persons to the concessionaire; vehicles used by public authorities, units of the Ministry of Defense, the State Border Guard Service, the National Guard, the National Police, the State Emergency Service and emergency medical care under the conditions determined by the concessionaire in accordance with the concession agreement; additional categories of vehicles in accordance with the concession agreement.

In addition, the procedure provides for compensation to the concessionaire for the period of free travel during a natural disaster, catastrophe, epidemic or epizootic.