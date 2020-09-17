Industrial Park Management to join project on Donetsk, Luhansk, Azov regions industrial potential recovery

Experts from the management company Industrial Park Management have started the work within the framework of the project Foundation of Best Practices for the Development of Industrial Parks and Industrial Real Estate in Eastern Ukraine.

Bila Tserkva Industrial Park said in a press release that the duration of the project shall be eight months — from September 2020 to April 2021. The project is administered by GoLOCAL.

This project became possible due to the support of the USAID Economic Support to Eastern Ukraine Project (USAID Project). The result of the project will become viable concepts for the development of industrial parks and industrial real estate, implemented in practice.

The project will consist of four stages. The first stage is educational one. It provides a three-day course on industrial real estate development to be held in the cities of Mariupol, Severodonetsk, and Kramatorsk for 90 participants — business representatives, local authorities, and NGOs.

The second stage of the project consists of visits to the industrial parks in Ukraine and Serbia. The purpose of such visits is to gain knowledge regarding the practical aspects of industrial real estate development, financing, marketing and work with clients, local and state authorities. Project participants will get the opportunity to study the work of industrial parks (IP), in particular IP Bila Tserkva (Ukraine), MIND (Serbia), and others.

The third and fourth stages of the grant project are practical one. Experts will analyze the conditions of the market and prospects for the development of industrial parks and industrial real estate in Eastern Ukraine and will work with the concepts of industrial parks developed in the region and will provide practical advice on their improvement.

The results of the experts' work will be presented at the final event for stakeholders in Mariupol, Severodonetsk, and Kramatorsk. Entrepreneurs, representatives of industrial enterprises, local governments, business associations, and non-profit organizations of Luhansk, Donetsk, and Azov regions are invited to participate in the project.