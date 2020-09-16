Investments

16:48 16.09.2020

Khmelnytsky's K.Fund launches IT and entrepreneurship project in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kryvy Rih schools

1 min read
K.Fund of businessman Vasyl Khmelnytsky has launched the pilot project K.Fund School in schools in Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Kryvy Rih to popularize professions in the field of programming and entrepreneurship.

"We strive to demonstrate the importance and feasibility of directing investments to the most promising segments of education," K.Fund President Lidiya Paschuk said.

Developing entrepreneurship and programming skills is vital for today's students, she said.

The project is designed for students in grades 8-11. Memorandums of cooperation have already been signed with the schools. K.Fund will contribute to equipping computer labs, as well as pay for the labor of teachers and experts involved.

At the first stage, programs in the areas "Entrepreneurship" and "Programming" will be introduced in selected educational institutions outside the school hours.

K.Fund aims to scale the project and attract new partners to the implementation, the release notes.

Tags: #it #kfund #khmelnytsky
Interfax-Ukraine
